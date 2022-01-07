Live – Corona virus: Relaxation of health protocol in schools

France faces fifth wave of Govt-19 epidemic, pushing government to take new action Follow here all the news related to the health situation in France or in the world.

10h11

The Professional Football League (LFP) announced on Friday that the match between Montpellier and Troyes, scheduled for Sunday, the 20th day of League 1, has been postponed due to numerous Kovit-19 contaminants on the Trojan side.

8h46

“Today, about 8% of us teachers do not come,” said Jean-Michel Blanker, CNEWS’s morning guest this Friday.

6h49

The Govt-19 epidemic has orphaned about 98,000 children in Peru, the government of the world’s most distressed country announced on Thursday about its total population.

“Unfortunately, our country is home to nearly 98,000 children who have lost a father, mother or guardian during an outbreak,” Women’s Minister Anahi Durand said in a statement released by the medical journal The Lancet.

“We have the sad record of having the most children who have lost a father and a mother,” he added.

6h33

The number of closed classes this week exploded to 9,202, the highest level since the spring of 2021, the Ministry of National Education announced on Thursday.

6h31

Matignon has decided to relax the recently enacted school health protocol and require students to perform three tests (D0, D + 2, D + 4) for each new positive case found in their class. Seven days. No longer, this way is valid for a whole week, even if new cases appear in the days following the first trial.