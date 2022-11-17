In Brazil, Lula is fueling misinformation and controversy before taking office in January

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro take part in a demonstration against the results of the second round of elections in front of the army’s headquarters in Brasilia on November 15, 2022. Sergio Lima / AFP

Stage wins on the outside but big storms on the inside stage. While his visit to COP27 in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh inspired hope and enthusiasm, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva faced a tougher-than-expected transition in Brazil. The leftist president-elect, who defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the Oct. 30 vote, has fueled misinformation and controversy in recent days.

It all started well. A more official interim cabinet took only a few days to form itself. 1 was responsible for preparing Lula’s acceptance of officeR Next January, there are thirty-one technical teams and dozens of experts under the authority of Vice President-elect Geraldo Alcmin. From economics to health through diplomacy or agriculture, all areas of government policy are taken into account.

But after a raucous introduction, the “lullists” soon became disillusioned. “This is the most complex transition since the fall of the dictatorship in 1985.”Trusts one of the coordinators of the activity. “Not all departments are ready to cooperate. Some are clearly dragging their feet and slowing down.He adds, specifically pointing to the Ministry of Family and Human Rights, a stronghold of radical evangelicals.

There is a lot of tension in the alliance

Strong tensions also run into winning alliances. In order to secure a majority in Congress, Lula had to further expand his coalition, which could eventually unite fourteen political organizations ranging from the right to the extreme left. Between these motley cohorts, the battle for future ministries is fierce. Within Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT), some fear the most valuable portfolios will be taken away.

The first serious risk of change concerns the budget. Lula has indeed announced his intention to free himself from the principle of controlling public spending enshrined in the constitution. The goal: to negotiate with Congress an additional envelope of 175 billion reais (31 billion euros) to finance the revaluation of social minima. “Why should people suffer to ensure such financial stability in this country? »asked Lula during a speech in Brasilia on November 10.

Market reaction was immediate. In the wake of the president-elect’s speech, markets panicked and the Sao Paulo stock market fell 3.35%, while the real fell against the dollar. Lula drew criticism from his right-wing and center allies, as well as from the press. ” Lula embraced very little verbal combat.”Dinamani said Folha D S. Paulo In a vitriolic editorial, transl “Bad Start”.

