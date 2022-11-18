North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile from Japan

This is the latest chapter in Missile Fire’s epic series. North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, November 18, which fell off Japan. South Korean civil servants say “A suspected long-range ballistic missile launched at 10:15 am was detected. [2h15 heure de Paris] From the Chunan area in Pyongyang to the East Sea [nom coréen de la mer du Japon]”.

“Ballistic missile fired by North Korea appears to have landed in our exclusive economic zone in Hokkaido”, the largest island in the north of the Japanese archipelago, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to Tokyo, the missile traveled about 1,000 km and reached a maximum altitude of 6,000 km. Japanese forces did not attempt to destroy it by air. Japan called it a “ICBM-Class Ballistic Missile, Though More Details Analyzed”.

A short-range ballistic missile was launched on Thursday

North Korea had already launched an ICBM on November 3, but Seoul and Tokyo reported that the launch failed. North Korea also fired a short-range missile on Thursday.

The US, South Korea and Japan have stepped up their activities maneuvers Joint Forces to Counter North Korea’s Threats The latter sees such exercises as an invasion of its territory or a general rehearsal for the overthrow of Kim Jong Un’s regime.