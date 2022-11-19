Tensions in Asia: North Korea vows to respond to “threats” with “nuclear weapons”, UN says convenes its Security Council

Kim Jong-un said the US threats had prompted his country to “significantly accelerate the strengthening of its nuclear deterrent”.

North Korea’s number one attended the hearing New North Korean ICBMDuring which he called for development More strategic weapons and the creation of tactical nuclear units, the official KCNA news agency reported.

Kim Jong Un also promised Responding to US nuclear threats with nuclear weapons. Kim Jong-un, who attended the hearing with his daughter and wife, said his country was motivated by threats to pursue a hostile policy by the United States and its allies. “Significantly accelerating the strengthening of its nuclear deterrent“.

read more:

Tensions in Asia: North Korea vows “steady, firm and overwhelming” response to US and South Korean air drills

UN Security Council meeting

“If adversaries continue to issue threats,… Our party and our government will resolutely retaliate with nuclear weapons and all-out conflict with nuclear weapons.”KCNA reported.

As a result, the United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korea at a meeting on Monday, reading the Security Council’s agenda. A senior US administration official said earlier today that North Korea was involved in its latest missile test A “A long-range missile (…) capable of hitting multiple countries”And noted that the United Nations Security Council will meet to discuss.