The Treasury made Trump’s tax returns available to Congress

The US Treasury Department said on Wednesday that it has applied Supreme Court Judgment Ten days ago he authorized the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress.

Donald Trump, who recently announced he would run for president in 2024, has refused to release his tax returns while in the White House — something every other president has done since the 1970s — and turned to Justice to block a congressional request. Requests these documents for the years 2015 to 2020.

Read more“Donald Trump Could Be Disqualified After All”: What’s at Risk for Donald Trump After FBI Search?

After several episodes, the federal appeals court at the end of October authorized the tax services to send these documents to the commission of the House of Representatives. The former president filed an urgent appeal with the US Supreme Court to block the transfer. On November 1, he suspended the exchange of documents while waiting for elements to decide the merits. After receiving arguments from both sides, he finally rejected Donald Trump’s request on November 22.

The “Tracer complied with the court’s ruling last weekSpokesperson of the Ministry said. Board members were not immediately available for comment on this report. The House of Representatives is controlled by Democrats until January after the Republicans lost their majority in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

See more – An independent prosecutor was appointed to investigate Donald Trump