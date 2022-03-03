Live – Ukraine: The Ukrainian army confirms the capture of the city of Kherson by the Russians.

Update the situation at 7 p.m.
Several explosions at night in Kiev. A week after startingRussian invasion of UkraineIn Kiev, several special eruptions were heard Wednesday evening and night, our special correspondent who was at the scene this Thursday morning reported. The first blast was heard around 9pm on Wednesday near Central Station. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base.
Ukrainian army confirms Russian occupation of the city of Gershon. In the south of the country, Russia continues its progress. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the presence of Russian troops in Gershon overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, announcing the capture of Moscow, a major city in the south of the country, after heavy fighting. It is the largest city captured by Russian forces since the invasion began seven days ago.
புதிய New talks are expected this Thursday. A week after the attack, talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus are set to resume on Thursday morning. Early talks in Belarus on Monday did not yield definitive results, demanding an immediate halt to the Kiev invasion, while Moscow appeared to be expecting a surrender.
One million refugees a week. The UN says one million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande said.
Time on the front page in tribute to Ukraine and Zhelensky
American Weekly Magazine Time A week after the start of the Russian offensive in the country, this Thursday pays tribute to Ukraine on its cover.
In the background of the Ukrainian flag, the newspaper quotes President Volodymyr Zhelensky in the Ukrainian language; “Life overcomes death, light overcomes darkness”.
Several large bombs have been heard in Kiev over the past few hours
In addition to the explosion near Central Station on Wednesday evening, sirens sounded in Kiev from Wednesday to Thursday night. Live again during its duplex.
“This is the fifth (siren). It was one of the most accurate at 1:22 last night, followed by a very loud explosion 23 minutes later at 1:45. The last siren was at 4:27 in the morning.” , Explains. Jérémie Paire, before going to the shelter.
New talks for a ceasefire this Thursday
Russia’s military advance in the south of the country, in Kherson, comes just hours after it agreed to a new ceasefire.
Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said in Belarus on Thursday morning that the talks were “not far from the Polish border.”
Early talks in Belarus on Monday did not yield definitive results, demanding an immediate halt to the Kiev invasion, while Moscow appeared to be expecting a surrender.
A strong explosion in Kiev on Wednesday evening, a missile was hijacked near the station
On Wednesday evening, around 9pm local time, a loud explosion was heard in Kiev near the Central Station and the Ibis Hotel, according to our special correspondent at the location, Jeremy.
Warning sirens sounded in the city just before. Shortly before the blast, authorities warned people to hide in shelters.
According to the Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine, an explosion near the central railway station in Kiev this evening was caused by a Russian missile hijacked by a system capable of destroying aircraft rockets.
Zelensky congratulates himself on thwarting Russia’s “bad” plans
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky congratulated himself on thwarting Russia’s “cunning” plans to occupy his country from Wednesday to Thursday, saying he was proud of the “heroic” opposition of the Ukrainians.
“We are a nation that has thwarted the enemy’s plans in a week.
The ICC prosecutor has launched an inquiry into the situation in Ukraine
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday evening announced that it would “immediately begin” an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, and the ICC received a green light from 39 state parties.
“I have informed the ICC President of my decision to launch an immediate inquiry into the situation in Ukraine,” Attorney General Britain Kareem Khan said in a statement. “The task of gathering our evidence has begun.”
Countries that have given the green light: All members of the European Union, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Switzerland. Latin American countries such as Colombia and Costa Rica have also given their approval.
Ukrainian authorities confirm Russian military capture of Kherson, a major southern city
Ukrainian officials confirmed the presence of Russian troops overnight in a large city in the south of the country, Kherson, from Wednesday to Thursday, which announced the capture of Moscow in the morning after heavy fighting.
Gen. Lakuda, head of the regional administration, pointed out in the telegram that “the occupiers (Russians) are in all districts of the city and are very dangerous.” The mayor of this city of 290,000 people, Igor Kolikov, informed him that he had consulted with “armed guests”, without naming them, Russian troops.
One million refugees flee Ukraine in a week
One million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of the Russian invasion a week ago, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Thursday.
“In seven days, we saw one million refugees fleeing Ukraine to neighboring countries,” Filippo Grandi tweeted. “For millions more inside Ukraine, it’s time for humanitarian aid to come and guns to be quiet so that lives can be saved,” he pleaded.
Good morning everyone
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the eighth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
Gérard Depardieu stopped singing at Antibes on March 4 and 5 due to conflict
Boris Johnson has accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine
Russian air forces landed in Kharkiv and continue fighting