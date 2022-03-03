Live – Ukraine: The Ukrainian army confirms the capture of the city of Kherson by the Russians.

7:24

Several explosions at night in Kiev. A week after startingRussian invasion of UkraineIn Kiev, several special eruptions were heard Wednesday evening and night, our special correspondent who was at the scene this Thursday morning reported. The first blast was heard around 9pm on Wednesday near Central Station. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a U.S. military base.

Ukrainian army confirms Russian occupation of the city of Gershon. In the south of the country, Russia continues its progress. Ukrainian authorities confirmed the presence of Russian troops in Gershon overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, announcing the capture of Moscow, a major city in the south of the country, after heavy fighting. It is the largest city captured by Russian forces since the invasion began seven days ago.

புதிய New talks are expected this Thursday. A week after the attack, talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Belarus are set to resume on Thursday morning. Early talks in Belarus on Monday did not yield definitive results, demanding an immediate halt to the Kiev invasion, while Moscow appeared to be expecting a surrender.

One million refugees a week. The UN says one million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries since the start of the Russian invasion last Thursday. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande said.