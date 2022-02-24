Live updates: Russia invades Ukraine

As other governments plan to evacuate their citizens from Ukraine, Nigerian students tell CNN they have essentially been told: “You’re on your own.”

Anjola-Oluwa Ero-Phillips said he and about 70 other Nigerian students are stranded with no way to legally leave Lviv in the west of the country, near the border with Poland.

Abek Dabiri of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission told CNN that the State Department would announce evacuation plans, but did not give a timetable.

Dabiri also sent out updated travel advice from the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking Nigerian students in Ukraine to “remain calm but be very careful and take responsibility for their own personal security and safety.”

Lviv is located about 300 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, where explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday after Russian forces entered the country.

There were no explosions here but earlier in the day we heard siren tests. “Flights are canceled and it is difficult to get any taxis or Ubers,” medical student Aero Phillips said about the situation in Lviv.

Everyone at the ATM is trying to withdraw cash but the banks won’t open their doors. Money is running out at the ATM and you can’t make app transactions anymore.”

People line up to withdraw money from automated teller machines in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on February 24 (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP/Getty Images)

“Based on what I have heard from the Indian citizens, their government is trying to provide them with free crossing to the Polish border,” said Eero Phillips.

in a consultant Thursday, Indian Embassy in Kiev He said arrangements are underway for the evacuation of Indian nationals and students.

“No one has any idea what to do. We have been in contact with the Nigerian Embassy since last month,” said Ero Phillips, head of the Lviv branch of the Nigerian Student Association in Ukraine.