LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kyiv says Russian forces now using Starlink internet network

The Russian military has begun using billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet access service on the front lines, Ukrainian intelligence said on Saturday.
This network was previously used only by kyiv troops.
Russian forces use Starling, Kiev says
Russian forces have begun using billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink satellite Internet access service on the front lines, Ukrainian intelligence said on Saturday, although the network was used only by Kiev's troops.
“Cases of the use of these devices by Russian invaders have been registered. It is beginning to acquire a formal character,” Andrii Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Directorate of Ukrainian military intelligence, told the RBC-Ukraine newspaper. According to the UNIAN news agency, radio intercepts established that Russian units stationed near Pakmut in eastern Ukraine “have begun to use the Starling on a large scale at the front”.
Starlink consists of a network of more than 2,000 small satellites in low-Earth orbit that help provide Internet access.
INDIGNATION
During a meeting this Saturday, Donald Trump threatened that if he returns to the White House, he will no longer be able to guarantee the security of NATO countries, especially against Russia. Comments that arouse anger and concern among coalition members.
European support
“Europe is the leading contributor in supporting Ukraine with more than 85 billion euros,” recalls Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for LCI. “We are now in a defense industrial war. Our industries are producing more than Russia's.”
Yesterday, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone to discuss “Ukraine's needs” in arms and ammunition.
Ukrainian agriculture
The European High Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, was questioned at the LCI about Ukrainian competition in agricultural products.
Female bomb victim
A 56-year-old woman was killed in aerial bombardment targeting the village of Vodyan in eastern Kharkiv region, Governor Oleg Sinekobov said.
45 night drone strikes
Ukraine claims to have destroyed most of 45 drones launched by Russia overnight, causing little property damage. “During the night, the aggressor carried out 45 drone strikes… and by the end of the fighting, 40 Shahed drones were destroyed,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a telegram. A 39-year-old man was slightly injured when debris fell in the east-central Dnipro region, Governor Serhiy Lizak said. According to authorities in the capital Kyiv and the central region of Cherkasy, there is no damage at this point.
Ukraine demands weapons
Odessa, Ismail, Kherson region, Kharkiv: Ukraine was attacked several times yesterday. The most impressive strike hit a gas station in Kharkiv, killing seven people. An opportunity for Volodymyr Zelensky to reiterate the urgent need for anti-aircraft defense and artillery systems to deal with attacks by the Russian army. Ukraine's needs were precisely at the center of yesterday's discussion between Emmanuel Macron and the Ukrainian president.
To strike back, Ukraine demands weaponsSource: TF1 information
Trump's Plans for NATO
Donald Trump yesterday threatened that if he is re-elected in the US, he will not defend NATO countries pending, even going so far as to “encourage” Russia to attack. The former US president continues to criticize his allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for not adequately funding the organization.
A likely candidate in the November presidential election against Joe Biden, he is pressuring Republican-elected officials in Congress to bury a bill to provide new aid to Ukraine.
good morning
Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the war in Ukraine. Find the latest information and key images from this clash here.
Seven people, including three children, were killed Saturday in a nighttime attack by Russian drones on a gas station in the northeastern city of Kharkiv. “River of Fire” About fifteen houses were destroyed in one street.
“Russian terrorists must be held accountable for their actions and those who commit such crimes must no longer be punished”In a message on the Telegram network, President Volodymyr assured Zelensky on Saturday.
According to local authorities, the attack, carried out with Iranian-made Shahed drones, hit a gas station and caused a burning fuel leak, the fire quickly covered a large area and led to the evacuation of around fifty people.
According to regional governor Oleg Synegoubov, seven people died in the attack, including three children: a seven-year-old, a four-year-old and a six-month-old baby. Four people, including a child, were rescued from the fire and about fifteen houses were destroyed.
