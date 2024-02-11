Hamas says any Israeli move in Rafah would 'threaten' hostage talks

The threat of an Israeli attack against Rafah remains. The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas confirmed on Sunday, February 11, that there was no action by Israeli forces in the city, south of the Gaza Strip. “threaten” Negotiations for the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The Gaza Strip's governing body said in a statement that Israel's prime minister said the military “Capture Last Hamas Terror Battalions in Rafah, Last Bastion.” More than 1.3 million Palestinians live in the southern Gaza Strip city, most of whom have fled fighting in other parts of the Palestinian Territory. Follow our live stream.

An Israeli operation was planned in Rafah. “Victory is within reach (…) We will capture the last terror battalions of Hamas in the last stronghold of Rafah” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in an interview with ABC News Channel Its extracts were revealed on Saturday evening. Benjamin Netanyahu assures ABC News that the Israeli military will deliver “Safe Route for Public Evacuation”Without explaining where she could go.

Hamas labels danger of a “massacre” in Rafah. Hamas, which is in power in the Gaza Strip, issued the warning on Saturday “Against the devastation and carnage that would have killed tens of thousands and wounded” If there is an Israeli attack against Rafah. Saudi Arabia issued a warning on Saturday “Extremely Serious Consequences” The attack could be on civilians.

A tunnel under the UNRWA headquarters. UN Refugee Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza City The Israeli military and internal security agency said Saturday they discovered a Hamas tunnel under the organization's (UNRWA) headquarters. Organization that Israel accuses “Totally penetrated” The Islamic Movement responded by vacating the building on October 12. ““We are not aware of any action there,” he said. He wrote since then On that day Its president, Philippe Lazzarini, added to Israel's accusations “Deserves an independent investigation.”

Attacks on Rafa. According to Palestinian security sources, fresh Israeli attacks targeting Rafah on Saturday killed five police officers. The Israeli military said two senior military officers from the Palestinian Islamic Movement were killed in one of the attacks.