Moscow says Russian naval headquarters in Crimea hit by Ukrainian attack

Located in Ukraine “Missile attack on naval headquarters” Russian in the Black Sea, Sevastopol, Crimea, said the regional governor on Friday, September 22. Kyiv has stepped up drone and missile strikes in Crimea in recent weeks, hoping to disrupt Russian supply chains and end Russia’s military control of the Black Sea. SFollow our live stream.

Russia started again “Energy Terror” As winter approaches, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Chymikal has condemned. “We’re seeing it through the destruction of infrastructure.” Energy and “First Strikes” Against power poles “The Last Two Weeks”He explained.

Volodymyr Zelensky in Canada. President of Ukraine visits Ottawa. There he is to address Parliament. Upon his arrival on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave assurances to the people of Ukraine “Unwavering Support” from his country. Canada has the second largest Ukrainian diaspora in the world after Russia, with approximately 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent on its territory.

American tanks were soon delivered to Ukraine. Joe Biden promised on Thursday that the first Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine “next week”. The US president also announced that he had approved a new tranche of military aid to Kyiv, estimated by the Pentagon at about 325 million dollars (305 million euros).

Joe Biden wants to continue helping Kiev. The White House tenant has shown his hope for a vote in favor of continuing US aid to Ukraine. “I count on the discretion of the US Congress. There is no alternative.”He promised, while some Republican elected officials resist vetting a new aid package for Ukraine.