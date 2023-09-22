War in Ukraine: Tensions with Poland… PM Morawiecki asks Zelenskiy to “never insult” Poles again

Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the Polish decision, judging from the podium of the United Nations General Assembly that it served only Russia’s interests, which angered the Polish government.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to “never insult” Poles again amid a dispute between the two countries over Ukrainian grain trade.

Poland, one of Ukraine's strongest supporters after the Russian invasion of the country in February 2022, announced last week that it would maintain a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain into its territory to protect its farmers.

“I want (…) to tell President Zelenski never to insult the Poles again, as he did during a recent speech at the UN,” Mateusz Morawiecki was quoted as saying by Polish news agency PAP.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has previously sought to defuse these tensions between Warsaw and Kiev, saying the dispute over Ukrainian grain would not deeply affect relations between the two countries. “I have no doubt that the dispute over the delivery of grain from Ukraine to the Polish market is purely a part of the whole relationship between Poland and Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda said.