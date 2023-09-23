Rest: Commander Christian Augustine’s “water salute” for his final landing

After 43 years at the helm of aircraft, most notably for Air Caribbean, Commander Christian Augustin is taking a well-deserved retirement. This Guadeloupe pioneer, as a pilot, was honored at the end of his last flights: in Saint-Martin, “water salutations” were organized in Guadeloupe.

Happy man to retire this September 2023 after 43 years of good and loyal service. On his last flight, Captain Christian Augustin of Air Caribbean was honored by the aeronautical community “Water Greetings”. As usual, his plane was sprayed by fire tankers on the tarmacs of Grand-Cass airports in Saint-Martin and Guadeloupe.

09/22/2023 – On the tarmac of the airport, when Commander Christian Augustin landed for the last time.

©Jean-Marie Mavounzy



This pilot’s emotions were at their peak this morning.

Lots of emotions. See what’s in the human condition! All of my colleagues are there, the air traffic controllers, the firemen who greeted us and only said good things to us. That’s a lot of love! No one is ready to receive so much love at once! Thanks for that! Commander Christian Augustin, a young retiree

Commander Christian Augustin, surrounded by his colleagues who came to pay tribute to him, before his retirement, at the “Guadeloupe Pol Caribes” Airport – 09/22/2023.

©Jean-Marie Mavounzy



Convinced that big things are ahead of the industry that has employed him for more than four decades, he willingly gives up his position.

It’s something I’ve always noticed over the years: You have to be confident! There are many beautiful things that we dream of as children. There will be more good things in the future. Generations of my peers, great men, great pilots, boys and girls, will carry the torch and carry our passengers around the world. Commander Christian Augustin, a young retiree

Now integrated into the Free Time Ministry, the young man can devote himself to his passions besides flying. However, it does not stand on the ground. The sea is where this scuba diving enthusiast wants to continue his journey!