He doesn’t know “what’s in the documents” found at one of Joe Biden’s former workplaces

US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters following the North American Summit in Mexico City on January 10, 2023. Jim Watson / AFP

President of the United States Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, January 10, that he does not know the contents of classified documents from the period when Barack Obama was vice president (2009-2017). Workplaces.

“I was informed about this discovery and I was surprised to learn that government related documents were taken from this office. But I don’t know what is in the documents,” he said.He told reporters on the sidelines of a summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City.

Documents received “When my lawyers cleaned out my office at the University of Pennsylvania”, detailed Joe Biden. Lawyers, who saw that some were secretive, “They did what they had to do, they called archives [nationales] » According to the President, they should be handed over.

His lawyers “To cooperate fully” He assured that the investigation would be completed to examine these documents “soon”. This “A small number of classified documents” Found in A “locked cupboard” Richard Saber, legal adviser to the president, said Monday at the Ben Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump has called for searches

“The documents are not subject to any prior request or demand” Also, Joe Biden’s attorneys have continued to cooperate since the handover to the National Archives. “Make sure the archives keep any documents from the Obama-Biden administration”he added.

James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, letter to the National Archives. Clarifying communications between Republican Party archives and Joe Biden’s team John Elswick/AP

In August 2022, the Federal Police (FBI) conducted a spectacular raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home to recover thousands of documents, including hundreds of classified-security ones, that he took with him after he left. He refused to return to the White House and archives, which he had until then.

According to press reports, the classified documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago home contained sensitive information about China and Iran and nuclear secrets.

“When will the FBI raid Joe Biden’s multiple residences or the White House?”reacted Donald Trump in a statement After classified documents resurfaced at the Ben Biden Center from when current President Barack Obama was vice president.