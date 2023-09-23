kyiv says ‘senior’ Russian naval commanders killed in attack on Sevastopol

Cover Image: A member of the Russian Navy patrols in front of the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea on July 31, 2022. STRINGER / AFP

Ukraine said on Friday, “Successful Strike Against Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters” In Sevastopol On the Crimean Peninsula, a Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow since 2014. One soldier is missing and no other official reports have been released yet.

On the Crimean Peninsula, a Ukrainian region annexed by Moscow since 2014. One soldier is missing and no other official reports have been released yet. Crimea was hit by a cyber attack “unprecedented”A Russian official announced on Friday Hours after a Ukrainian attack damaged the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Hours after a Ukrainian attack damaged the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Bombings in Kremenchuk, east-central Ukraine, kill one and injure thirty-one including three children, Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava regional military administration, announced in Telegram.

including three children, Dmytro Lunin, head of the Poltava regional military administration, announced in Telegram. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Ukraine would receive 650 million Canadian dollars, or 452 million euros, during Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Ottawa. . The assistance included the delivery of approximately fifty armored vehicles to Kyiv over three years and the training of Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets.

. The assistance included the delivery of approximately fifty armored vehicles to Kyiv over three years and the training of Ukrainian pilots in F-16 fighter jets. Joe Biden told Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States would provide a limited number of long-range ATACMS missiles to help Ukraine counter Russia. Three US officials and a congressional official told NBC News on Friday.

Three US officials and a congressional official told NBC News on Friday. The first ships loaded with wheat depart from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. Total carrier ArroyotOver 17,000 tons of wheat were loaded and crossed the Black Sea. “Temporary Humanitarian Corridor”, Friday, towards Egypt. Three other cargo ships are scheduled to be loaded at the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivtenny. 127,000 tonnes of agricultural products and iron ore to China, Egypt and SpainAccording to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Total carrier ArroyotOver 17,000 tons of wheat were loaded and crossed the Black Sea. “Temporary Humanitarian Corridor”, Friday, towards Egypt. Three other cargo ships are scheduled to be loaded at the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivtenny. 127,000 tonnes of agricultural products and iron ore to China, Egypt and SpainAccording to Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Russian bombings of Ukrainian infrastructure have resumed, disrupting water and electricity supplies. “The Phase of Energy Terrorism Has Already Begun”On Friday, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Simihal announced.

