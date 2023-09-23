The Russian foreign minister condemned Westerners as “directly fighting” Russia in Ukraine

“Westerners”fight directly” Russia in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused on Saturday September 23 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. “You can call it whatever you want but they’re fighting us, they’re fighting us directly, we call it hybrid warfare, but that doesn’t change the reality.”He announced, financial aid, arms and “Mercenaries” From Western countries. The United States and European countries, which have supplied Kiev with weapons systems since the start of the Russian invasion, insist they are not at war with Moscow but are helping Ukraine defend itself. Follow our live stream.

Russian “senior commanders” killed or wounded in strike in Sevastopol, kyiv says. Ukraine Friday A “Successful Strike” At the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian military said on Saturday that it had been killed or wounded “Supreme Commanders” He said the attack took place during a meeting between the Russian Navy and Navy chiefs. The Russian Defense Ministry, which first announced the death of a soldier, later clarified that he was missing.

Canada renews its support. Canada will support Ukraine “As long as it takes”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Ottawa. He announced a new aid package of 650 million Canadian dollars (452 ​​million euros) over three years. About 50 armored vehicles and Ukrainian pilots were trained in F-16 fighter jets.

A Russian strike causes many casualties in Kremenchuk. A Russian attack targeting the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine killed at least one person and wounded 15 people, including a child, on Friday, the regional governor announced in a Telegram. “Public infrastructure affected”He described.

NATO seeks a solution to drones. Officials from NATO and defense agencies are meeting this week at the Vredepeel military base in the Netherlands as drones take a central role in the conflict. The goal: to find products to counter almost any threat, from commercially purchased drones to the Iranian Shahed 136 used by the Russian military.