August 26, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is connected to the electricity grid, Ukrainian operator announces

Rusty Knowles August 26, 2022 1 min read

Will Switzerland plunge into darkness this winter?

Despite being very rich, Switzerland fears it could run out of electricity this winter if French nuclear reactors shut down and Berlin cuts exports of gas-fired electricity because of the war in Ukraine.

In summer, Switzerland, the water tower of Europe thanks to its hundreds of hydroelectric plants, exports electricity, but in winter it is the opposite. This is not normally a problem, but after the war in Ukraine, Russian gas no longer flows in Europe.

However, Switzerland, which has no gas reserves on its soil, imports gas-fired electricity from Germany in the winter, facing cuts in Russian gas supplies this year.

“Another problem is that half of the nuclear fleet is closed in French territory.” Especially because of corrosion problems, explained AFP Stéphane Genout, professor of energy management at the large university HES-SO.

A combination of these factors raises fears of power shortages. In recent days, the government has called for no drama in the face of power shortage.

Werner Luginbühl, head of the Federal Electricity Commission, warned that several hours of cuts were expected.

Meanwhile, the Swiss rush to generators and balcony solar panels, while left-wing parties call for swift action.

See also  G20 - Western ministers oppose Russia's visit at 04/21/2022 00:12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Warning signals are mounting on Trump’s social media

August 26, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Zaporizhia nuclear power plant “completely disconnected” from grid, Ukrainian operator announces

August 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Ukraine condemns massacre of civilians at train station, claims Moscow killed soldiers…

August 25, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on Hold Me Closer, her first release in six years

August 26, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

Webb Telescope brings early galaxies and Jupiter into sharp focus

August 26, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tre Lance: There are some ugly things, but they won’t overproduce

August 26, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Amazon prepares to buy Electronic Arts

August 26, 2022 Len Houle