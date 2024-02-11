February 11, 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky completes the Ukrainian civil service

Rusty Knowles February 11, 2024 2 min read

Essentials from 9th February 10pm onwards.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Congress to renew US support for Ukraine

“I thank our American partners for recognizing this: a war started by Russia cannot be allowed to spread.”, he announced in his evening address. In Washington, German Chancellor Olaf Scholes urged Congress to lift the embargo ” soon “ Budget envelope for Ukraine. A delegation of elected Republican and Democratic officials from the House of Representatives visited Kyiv.

  • Oleksandr Chirsky, the new commander of the Ukrainian army, has made the call. “Progress” of the military

In His first public messageOleksandr Syrsky made the call “Progress” The war in Ukraine can be won through the military. “Only change and continuous improvement in the means and methods of warfare will allow us to win”He wrote in a telegram before announcing: “Together to victory!” ». His predecessor, General Valery Zalushny, was decorated with the title “Hero of Ukraine”.

  • The Kremlin says the change in Ukrainian military commander will not change the course of the war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that replacing General Valery Zalushny with Oleksandr Chirsky as commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces will not change the course of the conflict with Russia.

  • First picture of F-16 in Ukrainian colors

Ukrainian pilots receiving F-16 training in the US and Europe say “Very Impressed” Through this flight, the service of Ukraine informs Voice of America.

  • Norway announces delivery of more anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine
  • As for Warsaw, Tucker Carlson has no reports of Vladimir Putin “No Credibility”

Faced with Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin expressed a vision of Russia fueled by Kiev and the West. The Russian president said that Russia does not want to see the war in Ukraine spread to other countries like Poland or Latvia. Poland, which borders Ukraine, has launched an expensive program to strengthen its defense capabilities, spending up to 4% of its gross domestic product (GDP).

  • Faced with an influx of Ukrainian products, Polish farmers block border crossings with Ukraine

Farmers demonstrated at more than 250 sites across Poland, as columns of tractors piled up at a slow pace toward major cities, blocking traffic.

  • Ukraine says it carried out drone strikes on two refineries in Russia

Ukrainian special services have claimed responsibility for drone attacks on two refineries in Russia during the night from Thursday to Friday. After the military announced it had neutralized nineteen Ukrainian drones, it admitted on Friday that a fire at an oil refinery in Ilski (Krasnodar region) was unrelated to the drone attack.

