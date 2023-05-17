Live – War in Ukraine: Patriotic organization in Ukraine damaged, but according to Washington

Holotomer

This famine, caused by Soviet authorities in Ukraine in the early 1930s, prompted the Senate to call on the government to recognize the Holodomor, which killed millions of people, as a genocide.

In the presence of the Ukrainian Ambassador Omelchenko Vadim, established in the Honorary Tribunal, the resolution passed by Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam (LR) was adopted by 327 votes to 16, with only the majority communist CRCE group voting against.

“Calls on the French government to officially recognize the starvation, deportation and extermination systematically organized by the Soviet authorities against millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933 as a genocide”.