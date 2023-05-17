Live – War in Ukraine: Patriotic organization in Ukraine damaged, but according to Washington

Today
A damaged patriot
A state-of-the-art Patriot air defense system provided by the United States to Ukraine has been damaged but remains operational, a senior defense official said on Wednesday.
“The Patriot system is operational,” a defense official told AFP, adding that an assessment of the damage caused by an unidentified projectile that landed nearby was continuing.
Holotomer
This famine, caused by Soviet authorities in Ukraine in the early 1930s, prompted the Senate to call on the government to recognize the Holodomor, which killed millions of people, as a genocide.
In the presence of the Ukrainian Ambassador Omelchenko Vadim, established in the Honorary Tribunal, the resolution passed by Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam (LR) was adopted by 327 votes to 16, with only the majority communist CRCE group voting against.
“Calls on the French government to officially recognize the starvation, deportation and extermination systematically organized by the Soviet authorities against millions of Ukrainians in 1932 and 1933 as a genocide”.
Discussions between Beijing and Kiev
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kouleba, while welcoming China’s “crucial” role, urged Beijing’s envoy Li Hui to respect Ukraine’s “territorial integrity.”
In Kiev, Dmytro Kouleba “explained to the Chinese special representative in detail the principles of restoring a lasting and just peace based on respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” his ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.
Diplomacy
A Chinese envoy sent by Beijing to Europe to discuss a “political solution” to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will be in Paris “early next week,” the French foreign minister announced Wednesday. Catherine Colonna made the announcement during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
Grains: Moscow condemns “unbalanced” enforcement
Russia has confirmed that contracts on Ukrainian grain exports, vital to the world’s food supply, will be extended by two months, but called for their “unbalanced” application to be “adjusted”.
“The main assessments of the agreements (…) have not changed. Imbalances in their implementation should be corrected as soon as possible,” announced Russian embassy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, while Moscow says Russian fertilizer and food exports are continuing. blocked.
Grain Agreement
Ukraine said “thank you” to Turkey and the UN, sponsors of negotiations with Russia on Ukrainian grain exports, after extending this important speech for food supplies to African and Asian countries by two months.
“We are grateful to our partners the UN and Turkey for their efforts to strengthen global food security. The key challenge now is to remove artificial barriers and implement the agreement,” the deputy tweeted. Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, is a follower of the Prime Minister’s Cup of Reconstruction.
Weapons
Hungary has refused to release a new tranche of 500 million euros from the European Peace Facility aimed at repaying EU arms to Ukraine, several representatives of the EC in Budapest and Brussels pointed out on Wednesday.
The Hungarian government has confirmed that it has not approved the issuance of this new envelope because “it does not agree with the EU’s use of the European Peace Facility exclusively for Ukraine, which has other instruments”. He argues that “in other regions (eg the Balkans, the Sahel region, North Africa) there may not be enough resources left to promote EU interests”.
Cyber Defense
Ukraine has joined NATO’s Cyber Security Center, the Estonia-based organization announced Wednesday, in what Kiev called “an important step on the way” to joining the Atlantic alliance.
The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE), based in Tallinn, is also hosted by Iceland, Ireland and Japan. “We are very happy to have Ukraine among us,” Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said in a CCDCOE statement.
The purpose of peace
A peace mission of six African leaders in Ukraine and Russia, announced by South African President Cyril Ramboza on Tuesday, will be implemented in early June, a foreign official announced on Wednesday.
Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier in the day that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky had “agreed to host and host African heads of state” from six countries (South Africa, Senegal, Zambia, Congo, Uganda and Egypt) in their respective capitals.
“The dates are yet to be confirmed, but in early June the six heads of state will travel between the two capitals to facilitate peace talks,” Jane Tangor, director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told a group of parliamentarians. “We have also reached out to other actors, including the United States,” he said, adding that “the initiative is gaining public support” and particularly the UN.
Grain Agreement
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that an agreement to export Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea has been extended by two months.
“It was decided to extend the grain agreement in the Black Sea for another two months”, ending in July 2022, the Turkish head of state said about the agreement regarding Ukraine and Russia.
fighter plane
British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said in Berlin on Wednesday that the “White House” will have to decide on the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.
“We don’t have F-16s, we’re not going to supply Typhoon (aircraft), but we can provide training and support to the extent that we don’t have F-16 pilots. -16”, when asked about London’s proposed “international alliance” to supply Ukraine with Western technology fighter jets. He explained.
Finland
Finland’s Foreign Minister Bekka Haavisto announced on Wednesday that Russia had frozen the bank accounts of its embassy in Moscow and its embassy in St. Petersburg.
“The accounts of Finnish missions in Russia have been frozen and cannot be used for now,” Bekka Havisto said during a press conference, adding that Finland is in contact with Russian authorities. “A note on the issue has been sent to Russia,” which “has yet to give an official explanation.”
Patriotic organization
Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed Moscow’s claims that a patriot in Kiev the day before had destroyed valuable anti-aircraft equipment for its military, insisting the US system was “working well” and that it was “in service”. .
“Don’t worry, everything is fine with the Patriot,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told AFP. “Patriot is in service, it works, everything is fine.”
Reporting
Near the Belarusian border, Ukrainian soldiers conduct exercises, preparing for a counter-attack.
Ukraine: Key Maneuvers Before Counter-OffensiveSource: TF1 News
Anne Niwat was invited at LCI
“There is a feeling in Russia that nothing happened (…) Vladimir Putin would prefer to act as if this war did not exist”This Wednesday, May 17, LCI’s guest, war correspondent Anne Niwat explains.
Update on the situation
Ukraine says it has retaken ground from Russian forces on the outskirts of Baghmouth. In support of Kyiv, the Council of Europe announced the creation of an “international registry of damage caused by Russian aggression.” Highlights from the last 24 hours.
Cue bangs in Buckmutt
Ukraine says it has recaptured 20km² from Russian forces in recent days around the devastated city of Bagmouth, the epicenter of months of fighting, straining Russia there.
Hello and welcome to TF1info to follow the news about the war in Ukraine this Wednesday, May 17.
