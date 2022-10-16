Liverpool condemns ‘vulgar chants’ heard by Manchester City fan section

Liverpool denounced “hate chants related to football tragedies” during Anfield’s 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, releasing a statement saying the chants came from the visiting team’s home section.

The hymns of “Killers” and “Victims are always, never your fault” are heard during the first half of the game. Ninety-seven Liverpool fans died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989; 39 Juventus fans were killed during a stadium riot before the 1985 European Cup final against Liverpool at Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United previously led to cheers about the Hillsborough disaster and the 1958 Munich air disaster by rival fans. Since then, the two clubs have worked closely to stamp out such cheers.

However, chants about Hillsborough and Heysel were clearly audible during Sunday’s game against City, and Liverpool said they would work with the Premier League champions to eliminate future incidents.

Liverpool said ‘disaster-related’ graffiti had been painted into the far section after the match.

“We are very disappointed to hear obscene chants related to the football stadium tragedies from the far side during today’s game at Anfield,” the statement said.

The lobby in the far section has also been vandalized with graffiti of a similar nature.

“We know the impact of such behavior on families, survivors and everyone associated with these disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and will also work with Manchester City to do everything we can to ensure that this chanting is completely removed from football.”