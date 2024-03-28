Looking at a solar eclipse can cause permanent eye damage

You've got to keep an eye out for these kids talking about the kids' excitement about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8th, which continues to build. We're less than two weeks away now. We want to bring in field meteorologist Michael Armstrong. Because, Michael, you saw the danger. It can really catch people by surprise and children are particularly vulnerable here. This definitely caught my attention when I wrote this story. So, this eclipse will be very interesting for many of us. Yes, but the risk of eye damage is high. I'll show you why it may be easier than you think to minimize your risks. It's very intense. Focus on a very sensitive part of the eye. Dr. Matt Brooks, an optometrist at INNOVATIVE EYE CARE, has 17 years of experience, but since 2017, he's witnessed something he's only seen in a textbook. I asked him about the laser and then said, by chance, did you see the eclipse in October? He said he was. And I said do you have any sunglasses or proper glasses? He said he didn't do that. A 13-year-old boy now has a vision problem. The news Matt had to deliver was difficult. You know, I just talked to him and his mother. Fortunately, his issue was only one eye instead of two. But most likely this is a beautiful, permanent change in his retina. Matt told me there is no cure, at least not now. For this damage. Show me how it happens. Obviously the eclipse situation is worse because it's not quite as bright, so we can look at it a little longer and that's where the damage is more likely to happen. Sunglasses are the solution, but the problem is that we do not sense the danger quickly enough because the sun seems darker and the risks are especially high for children. They're probably the ones most likely to be unaware or uncaring, or not sensitive or whatever, but they're most likely to be exposed to that damage. And remember, it only takes a while. 2 or 3 seconds for this damage to occur. This is not how you can know that your sunglasses are safe. There is a sticker on them ISO or ISO and also inside the tires, there is a set of numbers that reads one, two, three, one, two, two, dash two. I'm so excited about the eclipse, but I want all of us to do it

The upcoming solar eclipse will be a fun experience for many in Oklahoma, but it may also bring risks for those who are unprepared. | More | Solar eclipse in Oklahoma: Everything to know, where to see it and how to view it Parts of Oklahoma are in the path of a total solar eclipse, and many visitors will flock to the state to experience the phenomenon that will not be repeated again for another 20 years. But viewing the eclipse carries a risk of eye damage that many can underestimate. “It's very intense and focuses on a very sensitive part of the eye,” said Matt Brooks, MD, ophthalmologist at Innovative Eyecare. Brooks has 17 years of experience. But since 2017, he has witnessed something seen only in textbooks. “I asked him about the laser, and then I said, ‘By chance, did you see the eclipse in October?’ And he said he did, and I said, ‘Do you have the right glasses?’ And he said he didn’t,” Brooks said of the patient. “A 13-year-old boy is now suffering from Vision problems, and the news the doctor had to deliver was tough. “You know, just talking to him and his mother, and fortunately for his condition, it was only one eye instead of two,” Brooks said. “But, most likely, this is a fairly permanent change to his retina.” The ophthalmologist said there is currently no cure for the damage. “Obviously the eclipse situation is worse, because it's not quite as bright,” Brooks said. So we can look at it a little longer, and that's where the damage is more likely to happen.” Sunglasses are the solution to staying safe. For many, the problem is not sensing the danger quickly enough, because the sun appears darker. The risk is especially high for For children. It only takes two or three seconds for damage to occur. To make sure your glasses are safe, make sure the inside of the frames has a sticker that says “ISO” and a set of numbers that says “12312-2.” Top Titles Knicks Benedict’s Autopsy: Oklahoma East The Middle East releases full report on death Oklahoma could see snow amid cold, mixed rain on Wednesday One ticket matches all the numbers needed to win the Mega Millions jackpot Enid city commissioner answers questions about white nationalist relations Finds path of total solar eclipse worth the trip? Baltimore bridge collapse: Minute by minute breakdown