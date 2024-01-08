Low mortgage rates pull buyers back into the housing market

A sharp drop in mortgage interest rates in December may have kicked off this year's spring housing market early. Prices are down about a full percentage point from where they were in October, and consumers expect they will fall even further. Optimism about mortgage rates rose sharply in December, according to Monthly consumer survey by Fannie Mae. For the first time since the survey was launched in 2010, more homeowners on Net Belief rates will fall rather than rise, according to Mark Ballem, deputy chief economist at Fannie Mae. “This major shift in consumer expectations comes on the heels of the recent rise in the bond market,” Ballem said. “It is noteworthy that homeowners and higher-income groups reported greater optimism about rates than renters.” The 30-year fixed average has been on a wild ride since the start of the Covid pandemic. More than ten record lows were recorded in 2020 and 2021, less than 3%, causing a historic surge in home purchases and a sharp rise in prices, rising to more than double in 2022. Prices reached their highest level in more than 20 years. In October. 2023, hovering around 8% before falling to less than 7% in December. However, prices are still double what they were three years ago.

Ryan Paredes (right) and Ariadna Paredes look at a home shown to them by Ryan Ratliff, a real estate sales associate with Re/Max Advance Realty, on April 20, 2023 in Cutler Bay, Florida. Joe Rydell | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Buyers are coming back. Washington, D.C., area real estate agent Paul Legere hosted two open houses over the weekend — homes priced between $1.1 million and $1.2 million — and said they were the busiest he'd seen in the past year. See also Open interest in Shiba Inu tops $100 million, raising a red flag for bitcoin He added: “A similar report from my co-worker.” “Even on Saturday, during heavy rain, we had more than 10 groups of active shoppers. These are people who were in the market and slowed down or stopped their search and came back actively looking for a new property.”