January 9, 2024

Samsung issues guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023, expects a 35% decline in profits

Cheryl Riley January 9, 2024 3 min read

Samsung is the world's largest memory chip maker.

Jakub Purzycki | norphoto | Getty Images

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it expects a 35% decline in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing expectations by a large margin as a rebound in semiconductor prices is likely to pare losses in the South Korean company's largest profit-driving sector.

Samsung said that in the October-December quarter, operating profits will likely reach 2.8 trillion South Korean won ($2.13 billion), down 35% from the same period last year when the company reported operating profits of 4.31 trillion won. Operating profit reached 2.43 trillion won in the previous quarter.

