July 26, 2022

Tesla is being investigated by a federal agency for alleged workplace discrimination

Cheryl Riley July 26, 2022 2 min read

The managing director of Roth Capital Partners explains why Tesla stock continues to drop in “The Claman Countdown.”

Tesla filed a report with the SEC on Monday that revealed that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) issued a ruling against company This is similar to a civil complaint filed by the state of California alleging that the electric car giant has cultivated a culture of discrimination in the workplace.

Tesla will now begin its mandatory conciliation process with the federal agency, which enforces civil rights laws in the workplace.

A Tesla car drives past the company’s plant in Fremont, California, on May 11, 2020. (Reuters/Stephen Lamm/Reuters Photo)

In February, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) Complaint against Tesla He claims “systematic racial discrimination, a hostile work environment, and claims for equal pay.”

Musk blames Twitter for lost second-quarter revenue

The California agency claimed that Tesla dismissed black workers to the “lowest levels of the workforce” and ignored complaints about the “near-continuous use of racial insults” in the workplace.

Tesla

A Tesla charging station in a Tesla showroom features the manufacturer’s logo. (Christophe Gatto/Image Alliance via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Tesla said in Monday’s filing that the finding of the EEOC case “closely parallels” what was filed by California’s DFEH.

Judge rejects Tesla’s request to stay In the case of California Last month. The next session on the strike motion is scheduled for August 24.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

