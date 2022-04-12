Luka Doncic comes out with a calf fatigue in the final before the qualifiers

Luka Doncic Perhaps at the worst possible time for Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic left his final win in the regular season over San Antonio Spurs Sunday night. An MRI confirmed Monday that he sustained an injury to his left calf, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, but the team did not publicly disclose his condition in the first game of the opening round of the playoff. Utah Jazz.

Doncic, less than three minutes from the end in the third quarter of his 130-120 win at American Airlines Center, began driving across the lane before kicking the ball into the wing after meeting several Spurs players at the top of the field. a key.

Although it doesn’t seem like much happened to him in the lane, Doncic hit his right left leg after making a move after his pass.

Doncic immediately walked off the field and went straight to the locker room.

The team quickly ruled him out with a left calf injury. Doncic finished the match with 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

While it depends on the grade of the calf strain, the average recovery for a calf strain this season is 16 days.

Kidd said his plan was to play his first game normally in the third quarter, as he expected to have at least five days off before his first playoff. He insisted they weren’t looking at the New Orleans Pelicans-Golden State the Warriors The result, which directly affected their rating in the supplement.

“Injury is part of the game. Absence is part of the game. We’ll see how he feels,” Kidd said via Bally Sports Southwest. “The nice thing is we won at home, so we don’t have to travel, we have a week to play.”

defectors Finished with the No. 4 seed in the Western ConferenceThe playoffs against the Jazz will open on Saturday.

“This is going to be a great test for us, and we just have to take it one game at a time,” Kidd said of the jazz, via Bally Sports Southwest. “They are very well trained, they have very talented players and their tactics, they play at a high level and their defense is really good. This should be an interesting series.”