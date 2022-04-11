What next for the Lakers? Notes on Nick Nurse, Russell Westbrook and more – The Athlete

After a failed season that started with a draft night trade that raised tournament expectations and ended out of the post-season period, it was Lakers Everything needs to be re-evaluated, from the decision making to how two of the NBA’s pillars are briefed to the coaching staff. Changes may come soon.

Sources told The Athletic that the Lakers are expected to sack coach Frank Vogel. Among the most important franchisee goals for this position, multiple sources say, is Toronto Raptors Nurse Nick Sensei.

In three seasons as a Lakers coach, Vogel helped lead the franchise to the 2020 NBA Championship and set a record 127-98. But those Lakers have been looking for a new voice, and Vogel, entering the final year of his contract, has seen a defensive slip and his voice fade all season.

The nurse, who led the Raptors to a championship in 2019, signed a multi-year contract extension in 2020 with two years left on his deal. It’s unclear if it will be achievable or if he will have an interest, but the Lakers hope the previous year’s coach will be an option with the allure of coaching James and Davis and the allure of the Los Angeles market. To get a nurse, the Lakers would need to get permission from the Raptors and potentially engage them in a potential trade. Over the next several weeks, expect several other candidates to emerge, including University of Michigan coach Joanne Howard, who interviewed for the opening in 2019.

Ten months ago, when the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook On the night of the draw, the franchise was expected to compete the storied for its second championship in three years.