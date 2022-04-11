Gary Brown, a former giant running backwards giant, has died at the age of 52

Former Giants Gary Brown passed away on Sunday at the age of 52, according to reports.

Brown, who spent the last two seasons of his NFL career with the Giants, was in hospice care in Pennsylvania, according to the Clarence Hill Jr. from Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The Penn State team played with the Houston Oilers from 1991 to 1995, including a 1,000-yard race season. He spent the 1997 season with the San Diego Chargers before signing with Giants as a free agent.

In 1998, Brown ran 1,063 yards and played a full regular season for coach Jim Vasell for the Giants. He played in three games in 1999 – the final of his eighth season in the NFL.

Gary Brown sitting with a newspaper after training in 1998. New York Post

Gary Brown celebrates with #53 Lance Scott after scoring against the Chiefs in 1998. New York Post

After his playing days, Brown went into coaching and served for one season as the linebacker coach at Rutgers FC. He served in the same role with the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys.

“Gary Brown had a big heart with a big smile and a great personality. His energy and spirit were infectious,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in a positive way. Everyone who knew him loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident every day.”

He was coach for appearances in Wisconsin in 2021 but missed the Las Vegas Bowl due to medical issues.

Brown is survived by his wife Kim, daughters Malina and Doriana and son Trey.