Scotty Scheffler wins the 2022 Masters, the first major of his career, after a dominant performance

Scottie Scheffler won an award 2022 Masters Sunday after a dominant performance at Augusta National.

The world number one seed finished ahead of Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy to win his first title.

After two close-range errors in the 18th green, he brought home the winning stroke and took the final round card of one under 71 to finish in 10th under the championship, five shots ahead of second-placed McIlroy.

Over his four days at the lush and sprawling golf club in Augusta, Georgia, Schaeffler produced some excellent golf, refusing to falter under the pressure of being the championship leader for nearly three days.

In the end, he was rewarded for his recent good run, winning the most prestigious championship title there, as well as coming home with the famous green jacket and $2.7 million Winners portfolio.

When asked how he felt in the immediate aftermath, Scheffler said he was “very tired.”

“I want to go home! I’m so tired now — I’m really at a loss now,” he said.

“I cannot thank my family enough – they have made so many sacrifices over the years. It was great to have the honor of winning the tournament and having my family with me.”

The past two months have been transformational for Schaeffler.

In February, the American golfer did not have a PGA Tour win to his name. After a period of three wins in five tournaments, he took home the top-ranked title in golf in March.

With that flamboyant figure behind him, the 25-year-old Texan was selected as one of the candidates who will be provided with a green jacket at the end of Sunday.

He loomed ominously after the first day, sitting in third, behind leader Im Sung Jae. By the end of the second round, he had made significant progress with some consistent but meticulous golf.

On Saturday, under challenging conditions with high winds and freezing temperatures, Schaeffler continued to show his level-headed nature to reach the final day with a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith.

And after Sunday’s first two holes, it looked like he might have a real fight on his hands.

Smith snatched successive sparrows to pressure Scheffler’s lead with just one shot.

But, as he has done for the past three months, Schaeffler has kept his cool, producing some excellent shots – including a masterful shot on the third hole of a birdie – to once again confirm his lead.

While he was doing his job without having a look of fatigue on his face, the others started to hesitate.

For Australian Smith, who pushed Scheffler so hard, his responsibility for his debut felt detached from the treacherous 12-hole triple when his shot found the water and he had to settle into a triple bogey.

While Smith’s confidence seemed to fade, Schaeffler remained firm, continuing to capture Pars and the Exotic Bird to keep his big lead.

His closest rival eventually became McIlroy, who climbed to the leaderboard after an excellent eight under 64 to claim the club’s lead.

Even with a potential Masters title pressed on the streak, though, Schaeffler didn’t punch, instead adding to his lead on holes 14 and 15 to extend it to five with only three holes remaining.

From there, despite hard driving on 17, Schaeffler was able to calm his nerves, until the green finish on hole 72.

Going ahead and claiming the 2022 Masters title almost certainly, Schaeffler showed he was a human as he played four – he lost two from close range – before rolling home and sparking celebration scenes.

A hug with his beaming wife Meredith and proud dad Scott was his first order of business before he made a short walk to the club to sign his scorecard and get himself ready for his new outfit.

According to the PGA TourSchaeffler’s win makes him the first player to win a four-time PGA Tour season in the Masters finish since David Duvall in 1999.