Time, TV and more information

Detroit Red Wings (31-20-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-39-4)

when: 6 pm on Sunday.

where: United Center in Chicago.

television: Bally Sports Detroit.

radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

Game notes: Difficult international road trips seem to bring out the best in the Red Wings.

Earlier this year, the Wings made a trip across the pond to play in the World Series in Sweden, losing both games to the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. They redeemed the bad outing by winning their next three games, including one against the Boston Bruins on the road.

In a similarly difficult trip, this time to the West Coast, the Wings struggled mightily in their first two games, losing to Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, 8-4, then falling to the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1. It was a tough start, but it appears to have been a wake-up call for the Wings as they have reeled off four straight wins since then, topped off by one of their best wins of the season on Saturday, when they beat the St. Louis Blues. From the opening puck drop, the win is 6-1.

The win over the Blues showcased everything the Wings have to offer, with the team's elite talent really on display. Alex DeBrincat had two goals and an assist and you can't miss future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane, who scored just 35 seconds into the game and later assisted on one of DeBrincat's goals.

Kane was on a complete tear after returning from a lower-body injury that sidelined him for several games before the All-Star break. In the seven games since Kane's return on February 10, he has scored a point per game and has 10 points and four goals. The Wings are 5-2 in those seven games.

Next up for the Wings as they try to win their fifth straight game is a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. This will be the Wings' third game in four days after a relatively quick turnaround between their game on Thursday and their game on Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawks are still in the rebuilding phase after drafting Connor Bedard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. To almost no one's surprise, Bedard was an immediate success. The team leads in points (39) even though it played only 44 matches, and is tied for the lead in goals (17).

Normally, this would be a game the Wings should expect to win, but with it being the second night of a back-to-back and being on the road, the Wings will have to overcome tired legs.

The Wings will have Monday off and will return home to face the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7 p.m

