February 26, 2024

Time, TV and more information

Time, TV and more information

February 26, 2024

Detroit Red Wings (31-20-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-39-4)

when: 6 pm on Sunday.

where: United Center in Chicago.

television: Bally Sports Detroit.

radio: WXYT-FM (97.1).

The result is square

Eyes on ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

Game story:Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat combine to torch the St. Louis Blues, 6-1

Detroit Red Wings right winger Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck in the third period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Game notes: Difficult international road trips seem to bring out the best in the Red Wings.

Earlier this year, the Wings made a trip across the pond to play in the World Series in Sweden, losing both games to the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs. They redeemed the bad outing by winning their next three games, including one against the Boston Bruins on the road.

