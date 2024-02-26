The video appears to show Cam Newton in a brawl at a youth football event

A video surfaced Sunday that appears to show 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton participating in a brawl at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta.

It appears to show Newton, wearing one of his custom-made hats, being pushed by three people near the top of a set of steps before the pushing, shoving and grabbing moves towards the fence line. The video lasts less than 30 seconds before the altercation is broken up by a police officer and event security personnel at the We Ball Sports x DynastyU 7v7 tournament at BEST Academy.

Newton, the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Auburn, doesn't appear to throw any punches in the video and appears to be fending off three other guys. One punch was directed in Newton's direction, but it is unclear if it landed on the former quarterback.

It is also uncertain what caused the altercation.

Newton, who is from Atlanta, Runs C1NIt is an organization founded in 2021 that focuses on developing the skills of young athletes in soccer by providing opportunities to compete at the highest level through 7-on-7 tournaments and other events, according to Newton’s website. The website notes that the organization's mission is to create an environment that fosters growth and development on and off the field, helping young athletes achieve their goals in football and life.

C1N plays in tournaments across the country.

Newton's 15-and-under team won the championship in the event, according to A.J Post from Newton on X.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Newton's representatives Sunday night were unsuccessful.

Newton has not played in the NFL since 2021, when he spent part of the season with the Carolina Panthers, the same team that drafted him.

Newton spent 11 campaigns in the NFL, throwing for over 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns. He also ran for 75 TDs during his time with the Panthers and New England Patriots.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.