Open Topic on Christmas Eve: Patriots at Broncos

“It was the night before Christmas, when everything was across Mile High

Not a creature was moving, not even a fly.

The shirts were carefully hung on the cabinets,

Hopefully the NFL will be around soon.

The players were completely embraced in their strings,

While visions of Super Bowls danced in their heads.

And Bill is wearing his hoodie, and Sean is wearing a mask,

We will fight to see which coach is wiser.

Denver has seven losses and seven wins,

They are running out of potential playoffs.

The Broncos remain in a tight playoff spot,

But the loss to Detroit was honestly tough.

The patriots were on the field in disarray,

Not having a quarterback only adds to the tension.

Clearly, the Mac Jones experiment didn't work.

We'll see his backup tonight on NFL Network.

With little old Warner and his partner Rich,

This attractive streaming crew won't make you switch.

They will be commentating on this climactic match,

They whistle, shout, and call the players by name;

“Now, Slater! Now, Dodger! Now, Parker and Zappy!”

On, Wilson! On, Sutton! On Simmons and Judy!

It's East Asia versus West Asia,

Patriots or Broncos, will be tested.

Feel free to chat with us, leave a comment below,

As we listen to the Sunday Night Show tonight.

And with the pride of Detroit, I will write this tribute:

Happy football everyone, and good night everyone.

date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

time: 8:15 PM ET

location: Mile High Empowerment Field — Denver, Colorado

television: NFL Network

Broadcasters: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Sheri Burruss, James Palmer