December 8, 2023

MacKenzie Scott has donated $2 billion to charities this year — or a total of $16.5 billion since she began her quest to give away everything “until the vault is empty.”

December 8, 2023
Mackenzie Scott

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. Ivan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

MacKenzie Scott has donated $2.15 billion to charities over the past year, with gifts going to nonprofits ranging from the Asian American Journalists Association to abortion pill providers.

It has donated to 360 organizations since last December, including several legal aid clinics and community health nonprofits, according to an announcement this week on its website. Give return. It did not reveal the amount each charity received.

Unlike many philanthropists, Scott, 53, does not donate money through a foundation, which would be required to disclose more information under Internal Revenue Service regulations.

Since her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — currently the third-richest person in the world with a fortune of $168.7 billion — Scott has donated more than $16.5 billion to more than 1,900 nonprofit organizations. She is worth $33.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, a non-binding promise billionaires make to give away most of their wealth.

“In addition to the assets that life has nurtured within me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” she wrote in a message on the Giving Pledge website. “My approach to philanthropy will remain thoughtful. It will take time, effort and care. But I will not wait. I will continue to do so until the vault is empty.”

Bezos, 59, has not signed the pledge, however He said last year He gave away most of his wealth throughout his life.

