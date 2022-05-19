May 19, 2022

The Target logo is displayed on shopping carts outside of a Target store on January 15, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Shares of big box retailer Target fell after the company reported that same-store sales during November and December inched up only 1.4%, compared to a more robust growth of 5.7% one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Dow is falling again and stocks continue to fall in 2022

Cheryl Riley May 19, 2022 3 min read
The daw It fell nearly 350 points, or 1.1%, at midday. Leading stocks are now down about 15% this year.
The Standard & Poor’s 500which is dangerously close to a 20% decrease from All-time high on January 3 In a bear market, it was down 0.8%. heavy technology Nasdaq, which is already in bear market territory, fell slightly. The Nasdaq is down 27% this year alone.
Notable technology stocks were among the market’s biggest losers Thursday after Dow-component Cisco reported sales that missed expectations and also gave a poor outlook. Cisco (CSCO) It fell 12% in the news.
But kohl (KSS) Shares rose nearly 4% Thursday in choppy trading although Struggling series She reported a significant loss of earnings and cut her guidance.

The poor results for corporate leaders are sounding alarm bells about the recession, too. More experts are beginning to predict an economic downturn later this year or early 2023. The anxiety on Wall Street is palpable.

“What’s the catalyst? What will make investors want to buy more and give them confidence in the market? I don’t think there’s anything right now,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at Tastytrade.

The VIX (VIX), a measure of Wall Street’s volatility, has nearly doubled this year. and the CNN Business Fear and Greed Indexwhich looks at the VIX Index and six other measures of market sentiment, is flashing signs of intense fear.

“Investors should keep their seat belts on. This period of volatility is unlikely to end,” said Tom Galvin, chief investment officer at City National Rochdale.

See also  Some lawmakers are paying New Jersey drivers to be able to pump gas themselves

“There is a long list of uncertainties,” Galvin added, citing the Federal Reserve’s rate policy and inflation, and concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as continuing concerns.

Galvin said investors would do well to avoid speculation in technology stocks and European stocks due to concerns about excessive valuations and a possible economic recession. Instead, he recommends high-quality stocks that pay a steady dividend.

Investors may also be concerned about how market turmoil is hurting large hedge funds and other institutional investment firms.

One of the prominent hedge funds, Melvin Capital, He announced his plans to close after betting that M shares would rise like Jim Stop (GME) in 2021 and make timely purchases of travel stocks this year.
Traders were saving on tech stocks with risky momentum, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies And other investments that could benefit from the economic recovery.

“There is definitely more fear and nervousness,” said Dan Pipiton, CEO and co-founder of TradeZero. “The cryptocurrency crash is also having an effect. There is a wait-and-see approach. People are sitting on the sidelines waiting for a clear direction on where we are going.”

Instead, investors are now flocking to stocks that are seen as a better hedge against, and in some cases, the beneficiaries of inflation and High interest rates.
for example? Oil stocks are among the major gainers in the market this year. chevron (CVX)up more than 40%, is the Dow’s top stock, and one of Warren Buffett’s four largest holdings. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB)Which Hit the market hard this year.
Berkshire is also big investor at Occidental Petroleum (OXY)which doubled this year and is the best-performing S&P 500.

