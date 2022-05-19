The Dow is falling again and stocks continue to fall in 2022

The poor results for corporate leaders are sounding alarm bells about the recession, too. More experts are beginning to predict an economic downturn later this year or early 2023. The anxiety on Wall Street is palpable.
“What’s the catalyst? What will make investors want to buy more and give them confidence in the market? I don’t think there’s anything right now,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at Tastytrade.
“Investors should keep their seat belts on. This period of volatility is unlikely to end,” said Tom Galvin, chief investment officer at City National Rochdale.
“There is a long list of uncertainties,” Galvin added, citing the Federal Reserve’s rate policy and inflation, and concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as continuing concerns.
Galvin said investors would do well to avoid speculation in technology stocks and European stocks due to concerns about excessive valuations and a possible economic recession. Instead, he recommends high-quality stocks that pay a steady dividend.
Investors may also be concerned about how market turmoil is hurting large hedge funds and other institutional investment firms.
“There is definitely more fear and nervousness,” said Dan Pipiton, CEO and co-founder of TradeZero. “The cryptocurrency crash is also having an effect. There is a wait-and-see approach. People are sitting on the sidelines waiting for a clear direction on where we are going.”
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Gas prices hit new record as Republican senators blame Biden for curbing production
Dow futures drop after it triggered a targeted sell-off; The market offers a 90% chance of doing so
Dow fell more than 1,000 points after disappointing retail earnings