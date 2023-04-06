Macron says he can “count on Xi to come to an understanding with Russia,” as Europe seeks to re-engage with Beijing

Hong Kong (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron informed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping He was counted on to “reason” with Russia and help end the war in Ukraine.

Macron, in his opening remarks at talks in Beijing on Thursday, said Russia had “put an end to decades of peace in Europe”.

China claimed neutrality in the conflict and tried to portray itself as an agent of peace. But she has Deny conviction The Russian invasion continued to tighten Economic and diplomatic relations With the Kremlin over the past year – including prof Xi’s state visit to Moscow Last month.

Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday with High expectations For a potential breakthrough in working with China to find solutions to end Russia The war on Ukraine.

Ukraine is high on the agenda, but Macron’s trip also has a strong economic component, as the French president is traveling to China with a delegation from France 50 business leaderswith some expecting to terminate or even sign new deals during the trip.

Xi and Macron shake hands at a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People.

Xi said during the talks that Macron’s visit will “inject new impetus” into China-Europe relations, according to Chinese state media CCTV.

The Chinese president said the two countries “have the capacity and responsibility to transcend differences and limitations,” citing joint work on climate change and African development, CCTV reported.

French diplomatic sources told CNN that Xi also said during meetings with Macron that he was ready to contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at an appropriate time.

Macron is expected to meet with both Xi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a trilateral meeting later on Thursday, according to a source at the Elysee Palace, in line with a joint diplomatic precedent with China between France and the European Union.

Europe and China are seeking ways to reconnect, after three years of strict travel controls in China due to the pandemic and deteriorating relations over a range of issues including China’s human rights record and its stance on the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Macron met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Elysee said in a statement.

“The president of the republic discussed with the prime minister the conflict in Ukraine,” the statement said, adding that Macron also held talks with Zhao Lijie, chairman of the Chinese Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, in which he stressed “the impact of the war in Ukraine on global security and strategic balances.”

Ahead of the visit, von der Leyen also pledged that Ukraine would be an “important topic” in her meetings with the Chinese leadership. She and Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the final days before their travel.

Vaguely worded suggestion for “political solution” To the war that Beijing unleashed earlier this year has been met with skepticism from European leaders, including von der Leyen, amid criticism that some proposals – such as a cease-fire – favor Russia.

However, Macron remained optimistic about working with China to move toward peace.

Speaking to members of the French community in Beijing on Wednesday, Macron said China could play a “key role” in the conflict in Ukraine because of its close relationship with Russia. He added that it would be a mistake to allow Russia to have an exclusive dialogue with China on the path towards peace in Ukraine.

Ahead of his trip, a source from the Elysee last week told reporters that Macron was not in China “to question China’s red lines — in particular refusing to condemn Russia,” but rather to find a way to create initiatives that could benefit the Ukrainian people and “then create a way to Determine the solution for this war.”

A modern example of China as an intermediary In Beijing on Thursday, as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a joint statement regarding the resumption of bilateral relations after seven years, after Historic agreement mediated by China last month.