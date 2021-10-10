October 11, 2021

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Maddie McCain’s death: Key suspect “100% guilty”, German justice charges him by the end of the year

Rusty Knowles October 11, 2021 1 min read

Madeleine McCann disappeared while on holiday with her parents in Portugal in 2007, just days before her four-year birthday. Even after 14 years, the little girl’s traces are still there. But German justice confirmed that she had been kidnapped, abducted and the killer arrested.

They have no body, no DNA, but German investigators believe they have found the killer Maddie McCann. This is basically what it emphasizes Hans Christian Walters, Attorney General of the case, in an exclusive interview Glass. For him, Christian Bruckner, 44 years old, imprisoned for others Sexual offenses, Convicted of kidnapping, kidnapping, and murdering little model McCain Vacancies in Priya da Loos Portugal With his parents in 2007.

German Alcatraz

Hans Christian Walters hopes to convict him by the end of this year and close the case by the end of next year. “It is very possible that we will convict him. We have the evidence now.”, Creates the lawyer. “But this is not just blaming him. We will investigate until we look for clues (…) to track him down with the best evidence possible..

Christian Bruckner is currently in solitary confinementOldenburg For sexual offenses. The nickname is none other than a prisonAlcatross German.

See also  Forty years later, a vibrant appeal to the National Assembly of Robert Patinder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The Colombian nun was released after four years in jihadist prison

October 10, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

President Sebastian Kurz has announced his resignation following allegations of corruption

October 10, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new part of the cone collapses

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

1 min read

Maddie McCain’s death: Key suspect “100% guilty”, German justice charges him by the end of the year

October 11, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The Colombian nun was released after four years in jihadist prison

October 10, 2021 Rusty Knowles
3 min read

President Sebastian Kurz has announced his resignation following allegations of corruption

October 10, 2021 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Volcanic eruption in La Palma – A new part of the cone collapses

October 9, 2021 Rusty Knowles