Re. War in Ukraine: “We must be ready to defend and support Ukraine no matter what,” Macron says.

Europe must take “reasonable and courageous decisions” on support for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron called on Europeans to support Ukraine “for the long term” and compensate for any decline in US aid. “If the US sovereignly chooses to stop or reduce this aid, it should not have an impact on the ground,” he told a news conference in Stockholm. His Swedish counterpart was Ulf Kristerson.

According to the French president, Europe must take “reasonable and courageous” decisions in the coming months, even “innovative” ones, to “accelerate” and increase military support for Ukraine. “We must be ready to act, protect and support Ukraine no matter what happens”, especially during the US presidential election in November, he stressed in a speech at the Garlberg Military Academy, believing that the “cost” of a Russian victory would be “excessive”. High for us”.