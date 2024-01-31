Re. War in Ukraine: “We must be ready to defend and support Ukraine no matter what,” Macron says.

This is the end of this live
Europe must take “reasonable and courageous decisions” on support for Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron called on Europeans to support Ukraine “for the long term” and compensate for any decline in US aid. “If the US sovereignly chooses to stop or reduce this aid, it should not have an impact on the ground,” he told a news conference in Stockholm. His Swedish counterpart was Ulf Kristerson.
According to the French president, Europe must take “reasonable and courageous” decisions in the coming months, even “innovative” ones, to “accelerate” and increase military support for Ukraine. “We must be ready to act, protect and support Ukraine no matter what happens”, especially during the US presidential election in November, he stressed in a speech at the Garlberg Military Academy, believing that the “cost” of a Russian victory would be “excessive”. High for us”.
“Ukraine's victory against Russian aggression is the best guarantee of Europe's security,” says the vice-president of the European Commission
In a column published on January 30 Oops Joseph Borrell calls for “providing the necessary means to liberate Ukraine's territory, including long-range missiles and other advanced weapons systems” and “strengthening Ukraine's air defenses.”
For the head of European diplomacy, it is necessary to support Ukraine “until it takes” and to do “whatever it takes” to achieve victory in Kiev.
We cannot allow Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.
Our own security is at stake.
We must prevent at all costs the arrival of a world that can prevail over the right.
My editorial @Lopezhttps://t.co/47z50IwC7x
— Joseph Borrell Fontelles (@JosephBorrellF) January 30, 2024
A missing enemy of Vladimir Putin has been placed under disciplinary sanctions
Vladimir Kara-Murza, an adversary of Vladimir Putin, is missing from the Omsk prison in Siberia. He was placed in a disciplinary detention, indicated daily Novaya Gazeta Europe , he quotes his lawyer. Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison last year for promoting Western sanctions against Russia.
At least two people were killed in Russian overnight attacks in Ukraine
Air and artillery strikes by Russia killed at least 2 civilians overnight in Ukraine, targeting around twenty Ukrainian drones for its part. “A 38-year-old woman was killed in the attack while cycling home from work. A 50-year-old woman was injured,” the Donetsk prosecutor's office said in a statement. In the southern part of Kherson, located on the frontline and partially occupied by Russia, a Russian artillery attack on the village of Bilozerska killed a man and wounded his wife, the regional prosecutor's office said.
Ukraine says it shot down 15 of 35 Russian bombers launched overnight
Ukraine's air force said on Tuesday it had shot down 15 of 35 explosive drones launched by Russia against the country overnight, according to Kiev, civil and military infrastructure. Drones were shot down in southern, central and northern parts of the country. In addition, “the enemy directed part of its attack drones in front-line territories, attempting to attack energy and fuel infrastructure, civilian and military bases,” the military said. Not shot down. The air force said two S-300 missiles were fired against the Donetsk region in the east of the country.
Russia says it shot down 21 Ukrainian drones over its border and in Crimea
The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday shot down a total of 21 Ukrainian drones launched against its border and the annexed Crimean peninsula overnight, state news agencies said. “Air defense destroyed and intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones in the regions of the Republic of Crimea (11 drones), and Belgorod (5 drones), Bryansk (3 drones), Kaluga (1 drone) and Tula (1 drone),” the ministry indicated, without specifying any damage at this point. .
Russia claims it has captured a village in the Kharkiv region, a claim Ukraine denies
According to Guardian , the Russian Ministry of Defense said it took control of the village of Tabaivka (Kharkiv region). While Volodymyr Fityo, communications chief of the Ukrainian ground forces, acknowledged on Monday that fighting had taken place in the area, he denied that the village had been captured by Russian forces.
How Volodymyr Zelensky's income has plummeted since the start of the war
Ukraine's president says these have dropped by 65% in a year. He earned approximately 263,700 euros in 2021 and approximately 90,350 euros in 2022. This gradual decrease is mainly explained by decreasing rental income from real estate owned by the Ukrainian president and his family. Click here to read our article.
French mercenaries in Ukraine: “Moscow's new manipulation”, analyzes Olivier Vetrain
Moscow claimed on January 17 that it had killed around sixty foreign fighters in France's pay in Kharkiv. Paris denied and warned of “coordinated maneuvering by Russia”. Analysis by political scientist specializing in Ukraine and Russia, Oliver Vedrin, member of the Institute for Advanced National Security Studies (IHEDN). Click here to read the article.
Vladimir Putin's adversary is missing
Vladimir Kara-Mourza is a long-time opponent of Vladimir Putin. Sentenced to 25 years in prison, he went missing and was imprisoned in Omsk, Siberia. A lawyer tried to meet with him and said he was no longer in jail. Prison conversions in Russia are kept secret. Another opponent of Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, sentenced to 19 years in prison, disappeared before reappearing in a detention center above the Arctic Circle.
The Russian army has lost 2,600 tanks since the start of the war
According to a British Ministry of Defense situation update, the Russian military has lost 2,600 main battle tanks (MBT) and 4,900 other armored fighting vehicles (ACV) since the start of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Ministry of Defense confirms that “the Russians have been on the offensive in eastern Ukraine” since October 2023 and that their vehicle losses have increased by making “small territorial gains” since the fall.
US NATO Secretary General for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in the US. He is expected to meet in Congress this Tuesday with Republican and Democratic officials negotiating a new budget for Ukraine. On Monday January 29, Jens Stoltenberg met with US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jack Sullivan.
Ambassadors from Ukraine and Hungary meet
Head of Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kuleba met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szyjardo in western Ukraine on Monday. A European summit will soon be held to block aid to Ukraine, which Hungary opposes. This aid from the European Union is 50 billion euros over four years. Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff insisted on “an open and constructive dialogue”. A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Hungarian President Viktor Orban is scheduled to take place soon.
Three people died in Donetsk
At least 3 people were killed and 3 others injured in a Ukrainian bombing in Donetsk, the main city of Donbass, on Monday. According to Denis Pushil, head of the Donetsk People's Republic, two residential buildings and three civilian infrastructures were damaged in the attack.
