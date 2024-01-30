The Hostage Liberation Trust defends UNRWA

► No setting “ cannot be changed » UNRWA in Gaza, according to the UN, Israel makes new accusations

No organization can “alternate” The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), accused by Israel, of helping the people of the Gaza Strip, warned on Tuesday, January 30, Sigrid Gaq, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the territory.

Israel-Hamas War: “Complete Ceasefire”, Warning Sirens in Tel Aviv… 115th Day Results

“There is no organization that can replace or replace the enormous capacity of UNRWA, their knowledge of the population of Gaza”12 staff, he told reporters at UN headquarters after a closed-door meeting of the Security Council.Anrava alleged Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The Israeli government accused UNRWA in the evening “Basically Reconciled”Especially leaving the Islamist movement Hamas “Use its infrastructure” to carry out its military operations and “Hidden Terrorists”. Agency too “Mass-Recruited Terrorists” Its 13,000 employees in Gaza and “Leaning on Hamas for Aid Delivery”Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy says in a video.

► Hamas says it is “examining” the proposed cease-fire deal

Hamas also reported receiving “study” A proposed cease-fire deal with Israel in the Gaza Strip is the result of a meeting organized this weekend in Paris between US, Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian representatives. Hamas leader Ismail HaniyehBased in Qatar, “The movement has received the proposal circulated during the meeting and confirms that Hamas is studying it” And prepare its response, the press release notes.

The Prime Minister of Israel assured that Israel will not release “Thousands of Terrorists” Palestinians in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement. We will not withdraw troops from Gaza.Benjamin Netanyahu also promised.

► Israel admits to flooding tunnels in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military acknowledged the dispatch “a large amount of water” In the tunnels used by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip “to neutralize”Ensuring that public access to drinking water is not compromised.

“Various devices have been developed to send large volumes of water into the tunnels (…)”The army said in a statement. “This capability has been professionally developed including analysis of soil and pipeline properties”.

► Three people died in West Bank Hospital

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Israeli forces killed three people this morning inside the Avicenna Hospital in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, the Israeli military said. “Neutralized” Three “Terrorists” In this hospital.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli caregivers help neglected Palestinians

“Three Martyrs (have been) Avicenna was shot dead by occupying forces inside the hospital », writes the ministry. In a joint statement, the army, internal security and Israeli police said they were “Neutralized” During a collective action “Hamas terrorist” WHO “hide” In this hospital, as well “Two other terrorists”.

At the same time, The Hamas Health Ministry released a statement 26,751 people have been killed and 65,636 wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

► Fierce fighting in Khan Younes

Heavy fighting continues in southern Gaza's main city of Khan Yunis. During the night, witnesses reported Israeli attacks in several parts of the south and center of the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian Red Crescent reported artillery fire around Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younes.

The Hamas Health Ministry counted at least 128 deaths from Monday evening to Tuesday morning “tens” In Khan Yunis, the situation at major local hospitals is dire.

Gaza death toll: Can Hamas' figures be trusted?

“In recent weeks, our operations have focused on Khan Yunis (…) It is the Hamas capital of southern Gaza.” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced for his part More than 2,000 terrorists were shot dead In this city.

► “Real Hope” for Hostage Release, According to Anthony Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke on Monday about a “True Faith” Hamas may release prisoners in Gaza after October 7, 2023 attack on Israel

Israel-Hamas: In Gaza, the post-war fog

“I can say no more, but I can say that very important and useful work has been done and there is real hope for the future.” Anthony Blinken asked the question during a press conference about this weekend's discussions in Paris between US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

