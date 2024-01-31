Live War in Ukraine: Boris Nadeshtin, Putin's only opponent, submits signatures to run for Russian presidency

“Ghost Fleet” in Mission to Avoid Sanctions on Russian Oil

Despite cooperation between London and its allies on sanctions against Russia on Ukraine, Moscow is increasing its ways to circumvent them, thanks in particular to the creation of a “ghost tanker fleet”, according to a British parliamentary report published on Wednesday. “179 full tankers from the Russian ghost fleet left Russian ports in November 2023,” Kiev-based Ukrainian economic institute KSE said in a December “Russian Oil Tracker” report. As of October 2023, the Shadow Navy helped export around 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day and 800,000 barrels per day of petroleum products, according to the KSE Institute.