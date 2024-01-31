Live War in Ukraine: Boris Nadeshtin, Putin's only opponent, submits signatures to run for Russian presidency

Two Russian presidential candidates withdrew, one of whom called for a vote for Putin
The only opponent running against Putin is submitting signatures supporting his candidacy for the Russian presidential election.
Boris Nadezhdain, a lone opponent of the attacks in Ukraine who is running in the Russian presidential election, submitted the signatures of support needed to register his candidacy for the election scheduled for March 15-17 on Wednesday. “The signatures have been handed over,” said the Election Commission member. Nadeshtin, who has supported an “end” to the attack in Ukraine and denounced Vladimir Putin's authoritarian tendencies, has sparked unexpected enthusiasm in recent days, with tens of thousands of Russians rallying to support his candidacy.
kyiv claims cyber attack on Russian ministry
On Tuesday, Ukraine said it had launched a cyber attack that knocked out a Russian Defense Ministry server and temporarily disrupted internal communications.
What is going on between Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief?
Emmanuel Macron called to support Ukraine “for the long term”.
Ukraine shot down 14 of 20 Russian drones launched last night
“Ghost Fleet” in Mission to Avoid Sanctions on Russian Oil
Despite cooperation between London and its allies on sanctions against Russia on Ukraine, Moscow is increasing its ways to circumvent them, thanks in particular to the creation of a “ghost tanker fleet”, according to a British parliamentary report published on Wednesday. “179 full tankers from the Russian ghost fleet left Russian ports in November 2023,” Kiev-based Ukrainian economic institute KSE said in a December “Russian Oil Tracker” report. As of October 2023, the Shadow Navy helped export around 2.3 million barrels of crude oil per day and 800,000 barrels per day of petroleum products, according to the KSE Institute.
ICJ ruling in case between Ukraine and Russia alleging “terrorism”.
The UN's top court will deliver its decision on Wednesday in a case between Ukraine and Russia, accused of sponsoring “terrorism” and “ethnic discrimination” following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
