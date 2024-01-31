Ukraine: Defying Its Commander-in-Chief, Has Zelensky Won the War?

For months, tensions have simmered between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his general Valery Salozny. On Monday, the dismissal of the head of the armed forces spread on social networks and Ukrainian media. Although this information is not currently useful, we are taking stock.

Has the crisis reached a point of no return? For months, tensions have been simmering in Ukraine's highest offices. Relations were no longer good between General Valery Salujnyi, who had drawn attention since the start of the Russian invasion of his country, and Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president reportedly asked the soldier to resign.

Yesterday the President asked Zalushni to resign, but he refused

Oleksiy Goncharenko

On Monday January 29, an avalanche of publications on social networks and Ukrainian media effectively reported this demand for resignation. Months before the start of the Russian invasion, some said the chief of the Ukrainian army, appointed to his post in 2021, would be replaced by Kyrillo Budanov, the head of military intelligence, or the commander of the ground forces. Oleksandr Chirsky.

Several Ukrainian media outlets later noted that he had met with President Valery Salushny on Monday to announce his decision to dismiss him. Instead he was offered a position as an ambassador or adviser, which the soldier refused. “Yesterday the president asked Zalushni to resign, but he refused”He also said In the British media Tea GuardianThis Tuesday, January 30th Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian opposition MP, is close to the general.

Speculation continues

The presidency denied the general's dismissal, while in X, the Ministry of Defense wrote in a publication since the dismissal: “Dear journalists, we answer everyone immediately: no, it's not true”. The message does not specify which item it refers to.

However, this did not stop the speculation. “I think that is true, we are waiting for the presidential order” In this sense, a senior military source told AFP. “Zalushni's resignation is only a matter of time and circumstances”Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko commented on Facebook.

According to the most senior Ukrainian sources, Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage have been criticizing Zaluzhny and his staff for months over the lack of progress on the front. Some media also claimed that the president was jealous of the general's popularity. According to polls published in December, the commander's trust rating reached 92% compared to Volodymyr Zelensky's 77%. Also, the dismissal of the soldier would be perceived negatively by 72% of Ukrainians. The BBC's Ukrainian Service reported that Salushny's dismissal was postponed due to opposition from Q's Western allies.

Meanwhile, these tensions have not failed to comment on the Russian side. “There are a lot of problems with the Kiev regime, where things are not going well.”Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “(Ukrainian 2023) It is obvious that the failure of the counteroffensive and the problems on the frontline will lead to growing contradictions between representatives of the Kyiv regime, both military and civilian.”he added.