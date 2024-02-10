Attacks continue on Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip

After Gaza City, then Khan Younes, Israel prepares a ground operation in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, south of the Gaza Strip. Early on Saturday, February 10, witnesses reported AFP strikes in the neighborhoods of the city, which now shelters some 1.3 million Palestinians, including the majority of displaced people fleeing Israeli military operations. “We warn of a catastrophe and carnage that will lead to tens of thousands of martyrs and injuries”Hamas said in a statement that it would bear responsibility for any possible consequences “The US Administration, the International Community and the Israeli Occupation”. Follow our live stream.

Fighting is going on. The Hamas government's health minister issued a statement estimating that 110 people had died, including 25, in strikes in Rafah between Friday and Saturday evening and night. “Tough Fights” Saturday at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. A report that Franceinfo could not confirm due to a lack of independent verification. On Friday, Israeli forces attacked al-Amal, another major hospital in the city.

Moody's downgrades Israel On Friday, US ratings agency Moody's downgraded Israel's credit rating by one notch to A2 and gave it a negative outlook, meaning it could be downgraded again in the coming months. “Continuing Military Conflict With Hamas” and its consequences, including debilitation “Companies” Israeli policies are presented by Moody's “key factor” This result.

Conclusion of a new round of negotiations. Talks organized in Cairo (Egypt) between Qatari and Egyptian mediators and Hamas, which attempted to reach a ceasefire agreement, ended on Friday. “Hamas group leaves Cairo”A Hamas official announced, without further details, that Wait for Israel's response.

Netanyahu calls for an “exit plan” for citizens from Rafah. After ordering the army on Wednesday to prepare an attack on the city in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli prime minister asked it to submit on Friday. “Integrated Project” of“evacuation” Civilians from Rafah and “destruction” Hamas in this city. “Forcing the more than one million Palestinians displaced in Rafah to evacuate again, without finding safe haven, is illegal and will have disastrous consequences.” Human Rights Watch's migrant and refugee rights expert Nadia Hartman made the announcement overnight.