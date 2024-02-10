Volodymyr Zelensky appointed a new chief of staff

Essentials of February 8 at the end of the evening

General Chirsky was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed his army chief, General Oleksandr Chirsky, as commander-in-chief of Ukrainian forces, replacing Valery Zalushny.

At least 8,000 people were killed in the Battle of Mariupol

A An investigation by NGOs Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Truth Hounds Moscow's war in Ukraine killed at least 8,000 people in Mariupol between March 2022 and February 2023, when the city fell to the Russians.

UN calls for Moscow to stop “Forced Exchange” of Ukrainian children to Russia

Ukraine estimates that at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly sent to Russia since the start of the war on February 24, 2022. “Clearly Genocide”.

German chancellor calls on US and EU “do more” Help Ukraine

Olaf Scholz called on the US and the European Union (EU) on Thursday “do more” He is scheduled to meet with Joe Biden on Friday before heading to Washington to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian aggressor. “We have to find a way to do more together.”The president told reporters at Berlin airport that he had ruled “not enough” Aid has so far been decided and support for Kyiv is currently blocked in the US Congress.

Russian army attacks Avdiivka “With the Most Important Powers”says the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city

According to the mayor of the city Vitaly Barabash, 941 civilians remain in the first city. “Street Fights” with isolated groups “Saboteurs” And Russian scouts took place. Ukraine says it shot down a Russian helicopter near the city. See also Russian bombings cause "significant damage" to Ukrainian electricity grid

Tucker Carlson's interview with Vladimir Putin airs tonight

US anchor Tucker Carlson, who is close to Donald Trump, will air an interview with the Russian president at 6pm (Washington time, midnight in Paris). The EU said no “No Debate” Sanctions continue on US host.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin blame the US“control” and interference

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday condemned, according to the Kremlin, US policy of meddling in other countries' affairs and Washington accusing it of trying to control Russia and China.

The candidacy of Vladimir Putin's only opponent in the Russian presidential election and his war in Ukraine were rejected.

Boris Nadezhdin saw his candidacy rejected by the Election Commission on Thursday. He said he would like to challenge the rejection of his nomination in court, but his chances of success are almost nil.

Paris 2024: Ukrainian judoka Daria Philodit aims for Olympic gold “Youth of Ukraine”