Russian oil company Gazprom suspends gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

During a joint press conference with the President of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Crozi in Kiev this evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky “The world is on the brink of disaster again [lors de l’occupation russe de la centrale de Tchernobyl]Because of the Russian military, [cette centrale était] As a normal area for conducting military operations..

“They are not trying to worry about nuclear safety.”The Ukrainian president continued, accusing Russian forces of possession of the territory of the power plant “A group of armored vehicles destroying the surface of the site and raising abnormal amounts of dust, especially radioactive particles.”.

Mr. Croce revealed that there was “Damage” And excavated areas near the boundary of the power plant, promising a detailed report and infrastructure restoration work soon.

No state in the world since 1986 has posed such a major threat to nuclear security in Europe and the world, as Russia has created since February 24., The day of his invasion of Ukraine, continued the President of Ukraine. On April 26, 1986, a nuclear power plant exploded at the Chernobyl power plant, polluting much of Europe, particularly Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. Baptized “Exclusion Zone”The 30-kilometer radius around the plant is still heavily polluted and has been banned from living there permanently.

If Russian forces leave the Chernobyl power plant at the end of March, they will still be occupying Saporizhia in southern Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky urged foreign leaders on Tuesday “Effective reaction” Including the intervention of blue helmets will ensure Ukrainian control over the Zaporizhia nuclear plant. “Today they fired three missiles into Ukraine, which flew directly over the blocks of our nuclear power plants.”He was nervous.

Fifteen reactors are in operation at four power plants in Ukraine, in addition to waste depots such as the Chernobyl power plant.