Man United prepared to give Cristiano Ronaldo a free transfer amid lack of interest

Manchester United has not received any attention Cristiano Ronaldo Although it has been available for free transmission since the summer, sources told ESPN.

Ronaldo will miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge after being ruled out by coach Eric ten Hag as punishment for refusing to play as a substitute in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker also angered Ten Hag by leaving the bench before the end of the match to walk to the dressing room and leave the field without the manager’s permission.

After being criticized by Ten Hag in July for returning home during the pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Ronaldo’s latest display of indiscipline has raised the prospect of the Portugal international leaving United in January.

But sources have told ESPN that United’s hierarchy, led by US owners the Glazer family, have been willing to part with Ronaldo since he made it clear in the summer that he wanted to leave the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a fringe figure at Manchester United. Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA Pictures / Getty

Sources said United, who signed Ronaldo in a €15m deal from Juventus in August 2021, have not asked for the player’s wages in the hope that another club would be willing to take on his £500,000-a-week contract.

But apart from the interest of the Saudi Al Hilal team, United had no inquiries about Ronaldo, even the ambitious and well-funded teams in Turkey proved unaffected by the prospect of signing a player who raised his club’s goal tally to 700 goals. Strike against Everton earlier this month.

Sources have said there is hope within Old Trafford that clubs could emerge as potential options for Ronaldo if he enjoys a fruitful World Cup with Portugal in Qatar next month. With six months remaining on his contract with United, there is also the possibility of Ronaldo being loaned in January if another club is willing to agree a deal to pay a percentage of his salary.

But with his 38th birthday approaching last February, and only two goals in all competitions for United this season, Ronaldo is struggling to attract the interest of clubs that could provide him with an escape route from Old Trafford in January.