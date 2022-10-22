Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, topping the series thanks to adventure game Jean Segura

directing the rollercoaster rides that were their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phyllis came to beat San Diego Padres In NLCS Game 3, taking advantage of the series 2-1. Shortly after his failed defensive play at second base allowed Padres to draw, Segura lunged for one of two rounds on the field, prompting the go-ahead.

Fueled in part by Segura playing the dive, the Phillies crew shut him out from there, taking a 4-2 win. Velez drove almost the entire game after that Kyle Schwarber He led the bottom of the first with his second home run of the series.

Padres pulled up in a strange play at only four when, with runners in first and third, Jake Kronworth Throwing a ball into the shortstop seemed like a double play. Bryson Stott made a routine throw to Segura to cover second, but Segura simply didn’t catch the ball. After reviewing replays to make sure he never caught the ball, everyone ended up safe and scored.

This is a plus Reese Hoskins“The whiff on a chopper for first base triggered the intense defensive adventures that plagued the team early on and… well, they coped more easily with the win in the latter part of the season.

This time, at least, Segura quickly put the wrong thing in his rearview mirror by coming out with a clutch stroke to drive a two-stroke off the Padres start. Joe Musgrove. As a sort of cosmic cherry on top, Segura was instantly picked from first base.

Velez later took advantage of a Padres serve error when he was unwise Juan Soto Diving is allowed Alec BoomKnock RBI to roll into the wall.

While San Diego appeared to have the upper hand in their Match 3 match with Red Hot Musgrove, Phyllis left goalkeeper suarez She has other ideas. The 27-year-old only allowed two hits and ran one in five innings, keeping hitter Padres on the ground. However, Velez coach Rob Thompson decided to send Suarez out after only 68 throws and hand the ball to his wrestler.

Zach Evelyn And Jose Alvarado both fought losing, albeit difficult, rounds ahead of the dominant Seranthony Dominguez Close the match with two halves saved. At the ninth time, a nearby swing call appeared gorexson brovar Feliz’s case helped.

Veteran Padres was fired after a rowdy disagreement with third base referee Todd Tichenor.

The Phillies will lead the home crowd with a 2-1 lead. Game 4 is set Saturday night at 7:45 p.m. ET on Fox. San Diego plans to start Mike Clevenger. Thompson said the Velez would go with the left Billy Walter. The 25-year-old has yet to play in the post-season but has had solid roles in the second half. Philadelphia will likely lean heavily on the Bulls again, with Thompson only expecting Walther to work once during the lineup.

