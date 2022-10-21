The bitter feud between McIlroy and Greg Norman continues as Rory reveals a new target – GolfWRX

Once again, Rory McIlroy uses Greg Norman’s accomplishments as fuel for more of his own.

Back in June, McIlroy won the Canadian Open which was his 21st victory on the PGA Tour. The win was significant to Rory because it passed Greg Norman, who won 20 rounds, on the all-time PGA Tour winners list.

“I had the added drive of what’s happening across the pond,” Rory said, referring to the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club near London.

“The guy leading that tour had 20 wins on the PGA Tour and I was attached to him, and I wanted to get ahead of him. And I did.”

“So this has been really cool for me – just a little bit of a sense of pride in that. This is a day I will remember for a long time.”

Greg Norman, not shy about confrontation, hit back.

“I take it as a compliment that Rory wanted to win the PGA Tour which he has won 20 times. His next goal should be to win more than 91 world championships or keep the world number one for over 331 weeks.”

Now, the 33-year-old has set his sights on the latest milestone that Norman pointed out.

Speaking at this week’s CJ CUP in South Carolina, McIlroy expressed his desire to once again become the number one player in the world. Winning at Congaree would likely allow him to reclaim the spot, building from his total time spent as the number one player for 107 weeks.

It’s been over two years since McIlroy sat at the top of the official world golf rankings, and there are currently three players ahead of him on the all-time ranking list. Dustin Johnson has 135 weeks up front, Greg Norman has 331 weeks and Tiger Woods has 683 weeks.

When Rory was asked about his ultimate goal in terms of the world rankings, he targeted “The Shark” again, saying:

“332. I don’t know if I could, but that’s a number in my head.”

In order to capture his new challenger, McIlroy would need to sit atop the OWGR for 4.32 cumulative years.

More nineteenth hole