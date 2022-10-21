Blue Guys hired John Schneider as manager

Blue Jays has officially removed the temporary designation from John SchneiderAnnouncing today that the 42-year-old has been appointed as the team manager. Sneijder has signed a three-year contract, with the club’s option for the 2026 season.

Sneijder was a longtime member of the Jays organization and was promoted to bench coach ahead of the 2022 season, but took over as interim manager when Charlie Montoyo was sacked on July 13. Toronto set a record 46-42 in Montoyo’s time. He shot, but played inconsistent baseball up to that point, and was in the midst of a major recession that cost Montoyo his job.

This opened the door for Schneider, who settled matters by leading the Blue Jays to a record 46-28 over the remainder of the season. Toronto grabbed the top spot in the MLS, though Jays’ playoff was short-lived and painful – the Mariners swept the Blue Jays in the Wild Card Series, as the Jays were closed in Game 1 and then suffered a major crash in Game 2.

Despite the post-season disappointment, it was felt that Schneider had done enough to earn the full-time managerial job. It is said that he has Lots of support From within the club, and while Jays JM Ross Atkins left plenty of room for maneuvering during his last meeting at the end of the season with the mediaalso stated that “It would be hard for us to find a better John Schneider“As the next bench chair for the team.

Sneijder spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays, beginning with his pick for the club’s 13th round in the 2002 draft. After six seasons as a youngster, Sneijder retired from playing due to injuries and moved up the coaching ranks, slowly making his way up the organizational ladder. Sneijder managed the Blue Jays’ rookie football team, both A-ball affiliates, and the Double-A subsidiary from 2008 to 2018, before receiving a promotion to the coaching staff in the big league ahead of the 2019 season. As it happened, Schneider’s rise coincided with the progress of Many young Toronto stars, so he was a familiar face in the dugout by just his likes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.And the Bo BechetAnd the Jordan Romanoand others have reached the major tournaments.

Schneider’s early returns as manager of the major league are promising, and the three-year deal exemplifies the front office’s confidence in their new captain. However, Sneijder faces immediate pressure as captain of a team that has aspirations for a world championship, but has fallen devastatingly in 2022. Sneijder’s decision-making drew criticism after the collapse of the epic second game, despite a front-office point of view, the result of one game (although The significance of that match) hasn’t been enough to clear Sneijder’s work as a coach over the past three months.

Schneider becomes the third interim manager to receive a full promotion for 2023, after Rob Thompson-Phillies and Phil Nevin Angels. With Toronto ending their managerial status, that leaves the White Sox, Royals, Marlins and Rangers as teams still look for a new captain.