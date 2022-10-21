Share Wisconsin Badgers volleyball players photos, videos online

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team and sports department are searching for answers after sharing private photos and videos of the players online.

A statement from the athletics department did not provide details about the images and video, but the Journal Sentinel received an image from a source who said it was one of the images in question. It appears to have been picked up after the team won the Big Ten title last November. In the photo, some team members can be seen wearing sports bras.

According to UW, the photos and video were not intended to be posted.

“UWPD does not investigate student volleyball athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement said. “Our top priority is to support our student-athletes and provide them with appropriate services and resources.”

According to UW, members of the team contacted university police upon learning of the photo circulating. The Sports Ministry statement said police were investigating multiple crimes, including sharing sensitive photos without consent.

“The unauthorized participation is a significant and unlawful violation of the privacy of student-athletes, including potential violations of university policies and criminal legislation,” the statement read.

Most of the content has been removed from websites where it was posted without players’ consent.

Under coach Kelly Sheffield, the Wisconsin volleyball team made headlines for its playing. As a national power and perhaps the sports division’s most successful program, UW has played in the last three Finals and reached the Final three times in the past decade.

The team is 13-3 with a 7-1 record in the Big Ten and is ranked No. 5 in the nation. The next UW game is at 7 p.m. Friday at UW Field House against Michigan State.