October 21, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Wisconsin Badgers unveil the logo for the 2021 NCAA Volleyball Championships at UW Field House.

Share Wisconsin Badgers volleyball players photos, videos online

Joy Love October 21, 2022 2 min read

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team and sports department are searching for answers after sharing private photos and videos of the players online.

A statement from the athletics department did not provide details about the images and video, but the Journal Sentinel received an image from a source who said it was one of the images in question. It appears to have been picked up after the team won the Big Ten title last November. In the photo, some team members can be seen wearing sports bras.

According to UW, the photos and video were not intended to be posted.

“UWPD does not investigate student volleyball athletes for wrongdoing in this matter,” the statement said. “Our top priority is to support our student-athletes and provide them with appropriate services and resources.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

College football picks against spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 8 picks

October 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Astros slug three homers off Yankees Bullpen, take ALCS Game 1 behind Justin Verlander’s gem

October 20, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Astros vs Yankees ALCS predictions, matches view and what you need to know

October 20, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Carly Rae Jepsen: The Loneliest Time album review

October 21, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA releases stunning star-filled image from the Webb Telescope

October 21, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Share Wisconsin Badgers volleyball players photos, videos online

October 21, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

All Samsung Galaxy devices with One UI 5.0 beta support

October 21, 2022 Len Houle