College football picks against spread: Bruce Feldman’s Week 8 picks

I finally had a solid week picking matches, going 8-3 against the spread last week to go to two under 0.500 for the season number. Goodness: picking Kentucky to be defeated Mississippi. The bad: picking USC to deal with Utah. Ugly: picking Pennsylvania state To keep it close in Michigan.

No. 21 Cincinnati (-3.5) in SMU, Noon, ESPN

The Mustang’s defense was very suspicious, giving up more than 200 yards per game. I think Cincinnati, which came off a sluggish week after a failed performance against the USF, could benefit.

Cincinnati 35, SMU 28

picking Cincinnati -3.5

No. 14 Syracuse At No. 5 Clemson (-13.5), Noun, ABC

Dino Papers will bring his team and Orange will have enough playmakers to keep this team entertained until the fourth quarter. But I can’t resist Clemson At home to lose outright.

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

picking Syracuse +13.5

Iowa at number 2 Ohio State (-29.5), Noun, Fox

Just Michigan Has scored more than 14 points on Falcon Eye (27), but the Buckeyes have a lot more firepower than those other teams. Ohio State will extend Iowa throughout the field more than the Wolverines did.

Ohio State 35, Iowa 9

picking Iowa +29.5

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU (-2), 3:30 p.m., CBS

This is the biggest test the rebels It was up until now, and especially since then LSU It is a tough road environment. But, like when the volunteers came to LSU, it wasn’t a night game, and that’s a big difference at Baton Rouge. Expect Lynn Kevin’s team to outperform this test.

Ole Miss 27, LSU 21

picking Ole Miss +2

No. 20 Texas (-6.5) at No. 11 Oklahoma3:30, ABC

The Oklahoma State defense allows for passes over 300 yards per game. The intuition here is that Quinn Ewers will light up the Cowboys’ defense and lead Texas To a beautiful way to win.

Texas 40, Oklahoma 32

picking Texas -6.5

number 9 University of California in number 10 Oregon (-6), 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been exceptional, and Ducks’ passing defense has been frustrating so far. I think, however, that the Oregon defense responds well to the challenge and Bo KnicksIts wheels keep enough drives alive for an Oregon win soon.

Oregon 31, University of California 28

picking University of California +6

24 Mississippi at No. 6 Alabama (-21), 7 p.m., ESPN

Tide has not lost consecutive regular season games since 2007. Their last two regular season losses came before games against Mississippi State, and they won those two sets by 71 points.

Alabama 38, Mississippi 10

picking Alabama-21

Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (-4), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Although Penn State took a hit in Michigan last week and the Golden Gophers had a superstar in Mo Ibrahim, the hunch here is that the Nittany Lions will do everything they can to try to take him away.

Pennsylvania 27, Minnesota 20

picking Pennsylvania -4

No. 17 Kansas State At No. 8 TCU (-3.5), 8 PM, FS1

Can anyone in the Big 12 slow down the TCU? Kansas State has a very good defense, holding opponents with 16.7 PPG, but I think the Sonny Dykes crew is working a lot on the brakes now.

34 TCU, Kansas 24

picking TCU -3.5

Toledo (-7.5) in buffalo1 p.m., ESPN +

Buffalo’s defense has only allowed 14 points in the past two weeks, but it’s fast Diquan Vin It presents a lot of different problems. I think it would be too much for a bull.

Toledo 35, Buffalo 23

picking Toledo -7.5

particularly upset: BYU [-7)فيLiberty،الساعة3:30مساءًبتوقيتشرقالولاياتالمتحدة

يخرج الكوجر من خسارة 17 نقطة مقابل المادي أركنساس squad وأعتقد أنه قد يكون هناك بعض التأثيرات المتبقية ، خاصة مع رحلة عبر البلاد علاوة على ذلك.

ليبرتي 30 ، BYU 27

قطف او يقطف: الحرية +7

(الصورة: ريك أوسينتوسكي / يو إس إيه توداي)