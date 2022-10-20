Astros slug three homers off Yankees Bullpen, take ALCS Game 1 behind Justin Verlander’s gem

The Astros Three winding house extends from Yankees bullpen and Justin Verlander It clicked into Cy Young’s form as Houston took Game 1 of the ALCS, 4-2.

After an early exchange of runs, the teams went down sixth and tied for one. Yankees manager Aaron Boone had already walked a tightrope in fifth, with the faithful Clark Schmidt Get a double play to escape the crowd after leaving Pune for beginners Jameson Telon To start facing the Astros squad for the third time. Allowing Schmidt to return to sixth place proved to be too much. Yuli Gouriel And the Chas McCormick Each individual wreck is strapped to build an Astros lead.

Rookie Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña – Houston’s 18-game victory over sailors In ALDS – Added another run to the Skyscraper Homer on the 7th of Frankie Montas – Add deadline for Yankees deal added to ALCS roster and use off to-do list.

that Anthony Rizzo Homer threatened to tease the Yankees’ return in eighth, but Houston coach Dusty Baker called for closer Ryan Presleywho crushed the rally and scored four goals.

The Astros – through all the turmoil they caused in the wake of the signal-stealing scandal – have arrived at the ALCS for the sixth consecutive season. For the third time in this race, they match the Yankees. The first two times, Houston won – much to the chagrin of Yankees fans. They are favored to appear on top again, in large part because their hitting depth appears to diminish with the depth of the Yankees’ injury-draining team.

Houston didn’t need much depth in the first game. Verlander, The 39-year-old ace who is likely to win the AL Cy Young, without a rough start against Seattle with six innings of one-ball runs. He hit 11 and only allowed three hits, setting a new MLB record with a double strike in his eighth post-season career. You can almost see Verlander finding his groove in real time after letting one run early. His curve ball in particular looked sharper as the match went on.

In total, the Yankees hit 17 times, hitting the Astros only twice. MLB.com’s Sarah Lange reports it’s the biggest difference in post-season history.

The Astros will once again have the advantage of swinging the paper in Game 2. The Beginning of the Yankees Louis Severino Most are back to health and strong results in 2022, with 3.19 ERAs in 19 starts. But on the other side, Framber Valdez It became one of the most reliable weapons in baseball – recording a 2.82 ERA in over 200 runs.

This game is set at 7:37 PM ET Thursday on TBS.

