If the National League Series presents a pair of unexpected runners with a star-studded cast, the American League Championship Series offers something traditionalists can savor. For the third time in six seasons, it was Houston Astros will host New York Yankees in this round. As before, the Astros will be looking to extend their dominance in the MLS. As before, the Yankees are aiming to end the drought in their World Championship appearance going back to 2009.

When these clubs came together in 2017, the Astros won seven exciting matches. Two years later, Houston eliminated the Yankees Jose AltoveElectrified Game 6 Walk off the house. For the Yankees, defeats were painful. So is what was revealed, in the months after the 2019 qualifiers ended, about the Astros’ illegal signal-stealing device and its possible role in handing a title to Houston – and its estrangement from The Bronx.

The Yankees have yet to forget what the commissioner’s office found to have happened in 2017. Even if the cast of both clubs have almost completely flipped since then, that knowledge will serve as the backdrop when the two teams meet. Yankees are tired of hearing about the global drought streak. Dusty Baker is still missing a championship from his Hall of Fame managerial resume. As always, when these two teams meet, a lot is at stake.

