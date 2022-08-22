Manchester United – Liverpool: English Premier League – live! | Premier League

main events Show main events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

75 minutes: Alexander-Arnold makes a pass into Salah’s right channel, who lifts Firmino for a shot that is blocked. Then the flags rise due to infiltration. All Liverpool A face lumping in frustration. It was that night. It’s been this kind of season so far.

74 minutes: Fernandes was booked for a fairly clear dive over Robertson’s leg after poor control of the Liverpool can. He has the good grace not to argue and smile sarcastically.

73 minutes: Fred’s first action was to loosen Elliot from the ball, directing it to take a goal kick. Milner then leaves for Carvalho.

71 minutes: Fred comes to Sancho.

70 minutes: Van Dijk, who was in bad shape this evening, tries to raise his personal scores with a cream diagonal pass down the right to Alexander-Arnold. He’s trying the astonishing performance with a shot put cross for the first time. goal kick.

68 minutes: Alison carelessly cuts the ball to throw it near the bunker. Klopp takes the opportunity to grab it and give his team some useful advice. He is angry now. The Liverpool players are fortunate that the trip home is short.

67 minutes: Salah’s dribbling wins Liverpool bottom right corner. Robertson hits her deeply. Fabinho wins the header and sends it down towards the bottom left. De Gea flops the ball without fanfare.

65 minutes: Salah slips Elliott into the United box, lower right. Elliott hits his shot in the face of the goal, then the flag goes up. The sky is flashing a statistic that tells a lot of tonight's story: United made 106 sprints to Liverpool's 62. Klopp's team raise themselves.

63 minutes: Salah, who has been closely kept invisible throughout the evening, is trying a shot from distance. He was easily blocked by the sexy Martinez. Then Firmino has an aerial shot. Then Salah clattered a simple pass towards Diaz to take out a goal kick. This is too embarrassing for Liverpool. A different kind of embarrassment United suffered in this match last season, but it’s an embarrassment nonetheless. whoops. Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images Updated at 16.27 EST

61 minutes: Liverpool They are run off the field and fought off and pressured all over the field. Adam Roberts wrote: “Football is a game of unattainability and mystery.” “Who would have predicted that dropping World Cup winner Harry Maguire would improve defense with a knockout effect for the rest of the team?”

59 minutes: Henderson was replaced by Fabinho. If nothing else, this performance gives Klopp some leverage in his bid to acquire a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.

58 minutes: Rashford makes a diagonal pass towards Fernandes on the right. He could send his leg clear. Alison reads the danger and the prompts on the edge of his chest, just in time.

57 minutes: The corner eventually causes Varane to wave the ball into the penalty area (!) with his back to goal, then lift the revitalized Rashford, who curls through a thicket of players toward the bottom right. It was denied by Alison’s gorgeous fingertip. United makes a proper number on Liverpool over here.

55 minutes: Rashford terrorized Alexander Arnold here four years ago, and Tin Hag tasked him with doing it again, after turning left in the second half. Just one last treatment by Liverpool The linebacker – who is in custody, remember – prevents him from ripping again, at the cost of a corner.

54 minutes: There is a VAR check, but Rashford was not offside. Another roar with target confirmation. Liverpool Trying to strike back, Milner drives on the right and cuts down on Diaz, who can’t assemble the house from six yards, Eriksen and De Gea unite to block and purge. Marcus Rashford peels back in delight. Photo: Dave Thompson/Associated Press Updated at 16.19 EST

Goal! Manchester United 2-0 Liverpool (Rashford 53) A loose ball in the middle of the field. Van Dijk is easily hit on the ball by Martial, who spins and shoots Rashford halfway. Rashford steps towards Liverpool Chest, Alison draws, and confidently hits the bottom left! So easy. Rashford easily beats Allison. Photography: David Davis/Penn Updated at 16.16 EST

51 minutes: Rashford probes lower left. He claims that his ball inside is hit by his hand, but the referee is not interested. Elliot then cuts Malacia to the ground on the same wing. Free kick, it is easily cleared. But it’s a good response to Liverpool’s quick start in the second half.

49 minutes: … but Liverpool Coming back to United, Elliott took a shot off the right flank of D.

48 minutes: …but in fact it is Robertson who sways in the deep. United clear enough easily.

47 minutes: Indeed there is a feeling Liverpool Pick up the beat. Milner commits a mistake from Martinez on the right touchline. They load the box when Alexander Arnold comes to take the free kick. Jordan Henderson jumps for the ball. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool/Getty Images Updated at 16.12 EST

46 minutes: Liverpool quickly on the front foot. Salah drives down the right, then spreads play to Elliott and Milner, the latter having a hit that is blocked.

United, who are heading towards the Stretford End now, start the second half. They made a change in the break: Martial comes for Ilanga. Tactical change. Martial enjoyed a good pre-season before he got injured.

Watch half the time. Managers, players or Glazers: What is the problem with Manchester United? – video

Half the time a mail bag. “Nine days is a long time in football. Huge credit to ETH. Manchester United look great. They fight for every ball. Every time Lopol attacks, two red shirts appear on him. Also, Martinez was the best player on the pitch. Throwing himself in everything. Wonderful things.” — Stephen Grundy. “I think Mane’s departure makes a huge difference to that Liverpool side. Without all that talent and pressing forward, the already exposed defense is exposed more” – Matthew Richman. “I really like all the new data analytics that’s coming in football, but I feel like I’m a little behind. For example, is there a bust of ‘Stand over there like a statue while Sancho puts it in the box’?” – Kevin Simmons. “The cliché isn’t quite right, is it? This is a half match – the left of Manchester United and the right of Liverpool “- Gary Naylor.

First Half: Manchester United 1-0 Liverpool A very good run ended for Eric Ten Hag. This is not good for Liverpool. Or Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire, come on. Dalot, Fernandes and Martins surround the referee to complain about something, presumably a yellow card for Dalot. Klopp quickly runs off to arrest him.

45 minutes: Van Dyck gives Alison a back lane to the hospital. Platter Ranger is clear. Diaz chases clearance down the left. Dalot comes across and kicks him out. Reservation. Nothing comes from the resulting free kick.

43 minutes: Rashford goes on a run on the right. He has been banned from leaving it. Liverpool Counter, Elliott puts a nice pass to Robertson in the left channel, who won another corner kick for Liverpool. Nothing comes of that, but Liverpool, who have been around the store for so long, won’t want to hear the halftime whistle now.

41 minutes: Alexander-Arnold turns right and passes a low cross to Firmino, who charges Salah. His shot was blocked by Martinez sliding. The resulting corner, long swung from the right flank, was met by Milner who bounced across the goal. Fernandez, two yards away, cuts back. The ball goes inside but hits Martinez while he’s standing on the goal line on the box. United comically clear! Ah, there’s the old United. we missed you. Bruno Fernandez attacks his net. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters Updated at 15.46 EDT

39 minutes: The hanging Darwin Nunez, pictured in easel, has the good grace of looking very shy. Benny also for the thoughts of the ousted United stars. Could dropping Ronaldo and Maguire make this Man U so much better? Mary Waltz asks, “Or is it Liverpool Poor thing, because Man Yu doesn’t look like the first two games? “

37 minutes: Elliott tries to fire Milner to the right, and almost does, but Martinez dances across the ball, intercepts it, and flings it. Milner, still in a rolling boil, full of combat, attempts a malicious incision in Martinez’s ankle, but it licks through the air. It really needs to mature. He’s looking at his mood to do something silly.

35 minutes: …Having said that, they put together their best aerodynamic moves yet, with half of the team involved in a left-to-right ping, and in the end Salah chased after Elliott, whose first shot was blocked from the source by Martinez. better than Liverpoolalthough the bar is not set to a very high level.

34 minutes: Liverpool You can do with Thiago now. He was calming things down. They could do that with Sadio Mane too, but that’s an entirely different conversation.

33 minutes: Liverpool 83 percent of possession in the last 15 minutes. Somehow I don’t feel like this. They are collectively very fickle.

31 minutes: Alexander Arnold’s corner was easily cleared. The ball was returned to him. It’s swinging at a sinister pace, but there’s no one in the long run to take advantage of. The ball sails unscathed, and the people of Old Trafford are having a lot of fun with this.

30 minutes: Elliott makes his way to the right and turns to Henderson, who turns the play over to Robertson. Diaz snuck into the area, and made it to the sideline, to win Liverpool’s first corner of the match.

28 minutes: Henderson presses Fernandes and steals the ball near the penalty area. Liverpool Run the ball against Salah. He rolled back to Henderson, who fired the first time but didn’t connect properly, and the ball rebounded harmlessly to De Gea. The United goalkeeper hasn’t had much to do yet.

27 minutes: Varane went to the book to check on Diaz, who had just spun Dalot and was far down the left.

26 minutes: Eriksen hits a superb free kick through Alisson towards the top left. He’s getting in, but Allison’s fingertips are amazingly spinning around the post. Nothing comes from the corner. Alison at full stretch. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.29 EST